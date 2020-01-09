Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 09/01/2020

Former Chicago Vocalist/Bassist Jeff Coffey Pays Tribute To Kenny Loggins

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After an astounding career playing bass and singing for a range of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists like Don Felder of The Eagles to the legendary Chicago, Jeff Coffey continues his solo career with his new album Origins: Singers and Songs that Made Me which is a collection of covers of songs that influenced Coffey in his musicianship as well as personal life. Among these is his cover of Kenny Loggins`s 1979 smash hit "This Is It" in which Coffey stays faithful to the original while not being afraid to add his own style to a section or two. The single will be released on this Friday, January 10th.

The cover of the iconic single includes some of Jeff`s star studded friends including fellow Jet Pack Label Group artist Chris Rodriquez: an artist who has recorded with Kenny Loggins, Tris Imboden: who played drums with Chicago alongside Coffey, Michael Omartian: a multi Grammy Award winner, and Rex Schnelle. Many other stars are featured on Origins and has received high praise from critics such as Skope Magazine: "Pianist Michael Omartian makes the first of two effective appearances on the album offering on-point accompaniment to Coffey's vocal. The performance is elegant, but deeply felt and never lacks for musical substance." and Music Existence: "As records of an artist's influences come, Jeff Coffey's Origins is one of the best releases of its kind."

Jeff Coffey's career has been shaped by the company he keeps, after playing at the Super Bowl while in college he would go on to the stage with the likes of Hootie and the Blowfish, Sixpence None The Richer, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Edwin McCain, Vertical Horizon, and many more. He has found massive success in his solo career with his second solo album Long Way Home securing two songs in the Top 20 in the charts as well as winning him Song of the Year and Male Solo Act of the Year from Songwriters Showcase of America. The multi-instrumentalists solo act would land him back-to-back sold out shows to top spots on national television networks, including NBC, MTV, FOX, E! Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, A&E, and Bravo.






