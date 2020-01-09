Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/01/2020

Emily King Shares 'Teach You' Featuring Sara Bareilles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emily King is starting off 2020 with a bang - today the New York singer-songwriter releases the exquisite acoustic version of her song "Teach You," originally off her Grammy-nominated album Scenery, featuring her friend, collaborator and recent tourmate Sara Bareilles.

The new version of "Teach You" will appear on King's forthcoming release Sides, a collection of 11 acoustically arranged songs from across her catalog, due out January 17 on Making Music Records / ATO Records. The record features highlights from 2011's The Seven EP, 2016's The Switch, and 2019's Scenery, including the previously released acoustic versions of "Look at Me Now" and "Radio."

Sides, produced by Jeremy Most and featuring string arrangements by Rob Moose, will be accompanied by a nationwide tour this January and February. King will be hitting U.S. cities coast to coast, including multiple dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, performing stripped-down versions of her songs. Shows in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago already have select dates sold out in advance. All dates are below and tickets are available.

Emily King has been nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards -- Best R&B Song for her single "Look at Me Now" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her album Scenery. Nominated engineers include Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane, and Jeremy Most, Jesse Singer and Chris Soper and mastering engineer Bob Ludwig.

2020 ACOUSTIC TOUR:
1/30: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR
1/31: The Triple Door - Seattle, WA - GA & VIP: SOLD OUT
2/01: Rio Theatre - Vancouver, BC
2/04: Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA - GA SOLD OUT/VIP: LIMITED AVAIL.
2/05: Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA
2/07: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA
2/08: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA
2/11: Eddie's Attic - Atlanta, GA
2/12: Eddie's Attic - Atlanta, GA
2/14: Space - Evanston, IL - GA SOLD OUT/VIP: LIMITED AVAIL.
2/15: Space - Evanston, IL - GA SOLD OUT/VIP: LIMITED AVAIL.
2/17: The Drake - Toronto, ON - GA & VIP: SOLD OUT
2/18: The Drake - Toronto, ON - GA & VIP: SOLD OUT
2/20: The Cutting Room - New York, NY - GA SOLD OUT/VIP: LIMITED AVAIL.
2/21: The Cutting Room - New York, NY
2/22: The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY - GA SOLD OUT/VIP: LIMITED AVAIL.
2/28: Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
2/29: Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA






