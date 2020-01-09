Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/01/2020

Nada Surf Releases New Single 'So Much Love'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nada Surf has announced today's premiere of "So Much Love," the latest iconic single from their long-awaited new LP, NEVER NOT TOGETHER. The song is available for streaming and download now. Nada Surf's ninth studio recording and first in almost four years, NEVER NOT TOGETHER arrives via Barsuk on February 7. Pre-orders are available now.
"It's a song that celebrates good will between people," says Nada Surf's Matthew Caws. "Sometimes it can be hard to remember that it's there. But it's all around us. Small things add up. A little tolerance and acceptance can be built on. We're good at love and being kind. It comes naturally to us, but so do other things. You just have to keep looking for the right way to lean, it's worth everything."

NEVER NOT TOGETHER was heralded last November by the crashing new single, "Something I Should Do," now available via streaming and download and accompanied by an official video streaming now at the official Nada Surf YouTube channel. "As you'd probably expect from this consistently reliable band, ["Something I Should Do" is] catchy and instantly likable," BrooklynVegan enthused.

"Looking For You" - available now at all DSPs and streaming services - followed in December, joined by a unique animated video filmed by the members of Nada Surf and streaming now via YouTube.

NEVER NOT TOGETHER sees Nada Surf - Matthew Caws, Daniel Lorca, Ira Elliot, and their longtime friend and collaborator, Louie Lino - continuing to pursue their humanistic vision of the world through hooky, catchy rock songs with sharply drawn, yet tenderly felt, lyrics. Recorded earlier this year at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, the wide-ranging collection revels in the group's ability to evoke and reflect grand and intricately wrought emotions, whether through sweeping guitar solos or hushed-whisper vocals. Songs like the spectacular "Looking For You" and the shimmering mid-tempo "Just Wait" are empathetic, warm, and powerfully urgent, marked by Caws' ongoing lyrical quest for 21st century love and connection.
"We're all together, and that's just the way it is, and the way it always will be," says Caws. "That's the sacred truth of it."

Long hailed for their unique ability to create deep emotional bonds with their live audience, Nada Surf will celebrate NEVER NOT TOGETHER with a major world tour. U.S. headline dates begin January 14 at Seattle, WA's Neptune Theatre and then travel through early February (see itinerary below). The band will be joined throughout the tour by an array of special guests, including Apex Manor, John Vanderslice, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Why Bonnie, and The Lees of Memory.

From there, Nada Surf will cross the Atlantic for an eagerly awaited European tour, resuming in Cambridge, England's J2 on February 25. The tour includes stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Additional dates - including top-billed festival appearances - will be announced soon. For complete tour details and ticket information, please visit www.nadasurf.com.

NADA SURF WORLD TOUR 2020

JANUARY
14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge (SOLD OUT)
17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
18 - San Diego, CA - Casbah (SOLD OUT)
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
20 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
24 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
25 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
27 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
28 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Café & Music Hall
29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
30 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
31 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

FEBRUARY
1 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)
2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
25 - Cambridge, UK - J2
26 - Lille, FR - Le Splendid
27 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
28 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie
29 - Rennes, FR - Le MeM

MARCH
2 - Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur
3 - Tolouse, FR - Le Bikini
4 - Valencia, ES - Sala Moon
5 - Murcia, ES - Sala REM
6 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
7 - Bilbao, ES - Antxokia
8 - Pamplona, ES - Zentral
9 - Mérignac, FR - Le Krakatoa
11 - Paris, FR - La Cigale
12 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
13 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
14 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory
15 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

APRIL
1 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
2 - Brussels, BE - Orangerie Botanique
3 - Hannover, DE - Swiss Life Hall *
4 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee *
5 - Vienna, AT - Arena
6 - Stuttgart, DE - Wizemann
7 - Milan, IT - Santeria Toscana
8 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
9 - Munich, DE - Mufatthalle
10 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle *
11 - Berlin, DE - Metropol
12 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik
14 - Stockholm, SW - Nalen
15 - Oslo, NO - John Dee
16 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
17 - Bremen, DK - Pier 2 *
18 - Dortmund, DE - Warsteiner Music Hall *

MAY
21 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
22 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
23 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
24 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
25 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
26 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
27 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's
30 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

JUNE
2 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
3 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
5 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
6 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
7 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

JULY
13 - Aix-les-bains, FR - Festival Musilac #
* Die Perfektion Tour w/Madsen
# FESTIVAL APPEARANCE






