Dream Nails Announces Self-Titled Debut Album





Along with the announcement of the album, the band have released new single 'Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)'. The track tackles the anxious hellscape that is 21st century dating and the excruciating pain of being left on read.



The band's singer Janey Starling explains: "For those born beyond the M25, 'chirpse' is London slang for flirting and 'chirpse degree burns' is our personal slang for the injuries borne from romantic misadventure. The song is a tribute to the gut-wrenching feeling of checking your phone every 5 minutes to see if your crush has replied." The band's drummer Lucy Katz adds "The song started as a joke after a fateful Glastonbury where a couple of band members (who shall forever remain unnamed...) got ghosted by their festival crushes."



The songwriting session from which 'Text Me Back' arose was swift, cathartic... and, by the band's own admission, slightly unhinged. Guitarist Anya Pearson continues: "God only knows how rational, sensible, competent people can be reduced to quivering beasts in moments like this - yet no punk witch is safe. If you've ever been ghosted, allow yourself to manically wallow."



The first single to be revealed from the record, 'Corporate Realness', was another relatable anthem for modern-day life - a sardonic antidote to bullsh*t office culture. The track has received plays on BBC



For fans of Bikini Kill, The





JAN (supporting Anti-Flag)

08 Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

09 Madrid, Spain - Caracol

10 Vitoria, Spain - Kubik

11 Zaragoza, Spain - Sala López

12 Barcelona, Spain - Estraperio

14 Milan, Italy - HT Factory



APRIL

23 London, UK - Oslo - Album Release Show

24 Bristol, UK - Louisiana

25 Reading, UK - Are You Listening? Festival

26 Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers



Plus more to be announced.







Vocals - Janey Starling

Guitar & backing vocals - Anya Pearson

Bass & backing vocals - Mimi Jasson





