News
Alternative 09/01/2020

Dream Nails Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London punk witches Dream Nails have announced their long anticipated debut album, the self-titled 'Dream Nails', will be released on 03 April 2020 via Alcopop! Records. The record has a strong emphasis on empowerment and railing against society's injustices, especially from a queer feminist perspective. It's an intoxicating and rallying kaleidoscope of righteous rage, tongue-in-cheek commentary on modern constructs and pure riotous fun.

Along with the announcement of the album, the band have released new single 'Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)'. The track tackles the anxious hellscape that is 21st century dating and the excruciating pain of being left on read. Dream Nails offer a money back guarantee if you still care about the cretin who ghosted you after listening to this single on repeat for a whole bus ride home.

The band's singer Janey Starling explains: "For those born beyond the M25, 'chirpse' is London slang for flirting and 'chirpse degree burns' is our personal slang for the injuries borne from romantic misadventure. The song is a tribute to the gut-wrenching feeling of checking your phone every 5 minutes to see if your crush has replied." The band's drummer Lucy Katz adds "The song started as a joke after a fateful Glastonbury where a couple of band members (who shall forever remain unnamed...) got ghosted by their festival crushes."

The songwriting session from which 'Text Me Back' arose was swift, cathartic... and, by the band's own admission, slightly unhinged. Guitarist Anya Pearson continues: "God only knows how rational, sensible, competent people can be reduced to quivering beasts in moments like this - yet no punk witch is safe. If you've ever been ghosted, allow yourself to manically wallow."

The first single to be revealed from the record, 'Corporate Realness', was another relatable anthem for modern-day life - a sardonic antidote to bullsh*t office culture. The track has received plays on BBC Radio 1 as Next Wave on the Indie Show, as well as Radio X and Kerrang! Radio and the band have been widely tipped by the likes of The Guardian, Vice, Nylon, i-D and CLASH.

For fans of Bikini Kill, The Julie Ruin, Dream Wife, The Regrettes and The Ramones, Dream Nails' live show is a vibrant, all-consuming affair that'll find you dancing, singing and shouting along in no time. Dream Nails' fresh energy and youthful power promise to set your soul on fire at a series of live dates across the UK (and beyond) in the coming months, including an album release show at London's Oslo on 23rd April. Their last headline date in London, at The Old Blue Last in September 2019, sold out in advance so make sure you don't miss out on tickets. See below for full listings.

Dream Nails on tour:
JAN (supporting Anti-Flag)
08 Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
09 Madrid, Spain - Caracol
10 Vitoria, Spain - Kubik
11 Zaragoza, Spain - Sala López
12 Barcelona, Spain - Estraperio
14 Milan, Italy - HT Factory

APRIL
23 London, UK - Oslo - Album Release Show
24 Bristol, UK - Louisiana
25 Reading, UK - Are You Listening? Festival
26 Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

Plus more to be announced.


Dream Nails are:
Vocals - Janey Starling
Guitar & backing vocals - Anya Pearson
Bass & backing vocals - Mimi Jasson
Drums & backing vocals - Lucy Katz

open.spotify.com/album/1OTpGyWd7ohKruODGsyndA?si=Wgi8h3TEROmwPPEK_PXmhw
music.apple.com/gb/album/text-me-back-chirpse-degree-burns-single/1492684930
dreamnails.bandcamp.com/track/text-me-back-chirpse-degree-burns
www.facebook.com/yourdreamnails
www.instagram.com/dreamnailsband
twitter.com/yourdreamnails






