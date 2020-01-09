Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/01/2020

Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Academy Award nominated actress and multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld has shared the official video for her new single, "Wrong Direction" (Polydor Records).
Directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar), Hailee delivers an emotional performance in this raw clip that's reflective of the song's message.

Hailee released "Wrong Direction" on New Year's Day after teasing the song earlier in the week to much fanfare. Upon release, The FADER declared, "Hailee Steinfeld pours her heart out" and Billboard heralded the new single as an "emotional ballad." "Wrong Direction" has amassed over 6 million streams and is featured on top playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday and Pop Rising as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, A-List Pop and more.
"Wrong Direction" is the first piece of new music Hailee has shared in 2020 with plans for more new music coming soon.

Republic Records multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld quickly cemented herself as a force to be reckoned within pop music by releasing a series of certified hits.

In addition to her breakout double-platinum debut single "Love Myself," her growing discography encompasses the triple-platinum hit "Starving," and platinum-certified singles "Most Girls" and "Let Me Go".

To date, Steinfeld has amassed a total of nearly 8 billion streams globally and joined artists like Katy Perry, Charlie Puth, and Meghan Trainor on tour.

In addition to her thriving music career, Steinfeld is an Academy Award® nominated actor. She made her big-screen debut in 2010 with the Coen Brothers' "film True Grit," which she earned an Oscar® nomination for. In 2015 she starred in the blockbuster "Pitch Perfect 2" and in 2016, she starred in "The Edge of Seventeen" with a performance that earned two Critics' Choice® Award nominations and a Golden Globe® nomination.

And in 2017, she returned with her starring role in the blockbuster "Pitch Perfect 3," accompanied by three Teen Choice Award nominations for her work in both film and music. In 2017, Steinfeld also won "Best Push Artist" at the MTV EMAs, Musical.ly's "Top Covered Artist" award at the Billboard Music Awards, and was honored by Variety with the "Crossover Artist" award at its annual Hitmakers event.

In 2018, Steinfeld starred in Paramount's blockbuster "Bumblebee".

In support of the release, the multi-faceted artist also released "Back To Life," an original song from the film's soundtrack. What's more, she voiced the character of "Spider-Gwen" in the Academy Award ® winning film "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse".
Most recently, she starred and served as executive producer of "Dickinson" on Apple TV+.






Most read news of the week
Belgian Experimental Music Pioneer & Founder Of Brainticket Joel Vandroogenbroeck Passes Away At The Age Of 81
Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'
Bleed The Sky Premiere Official Music Video For Single "Serpent" On Bravewords; Release Full Length Album This Way Lies Madness On January 17, 2020
Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word
CarKitAI's Roxie Karaoke Car Entertainment Makes Road Trips And Commute Fun Again
Doobie Brothers Legend Michael McDonald And Soul Standout Brian Owens Appear In The Second Episode Of "Sanborn Sessions"
Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup: Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, The Bird And The Bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More!
Bandaid Brigade (Pears/Gods Of Mount Olympus) Announce Debut Album + UK Tour Dates
Bleed The Sky Premiere Official Music Video For Single 'Serpent'
Veronica Fusaro Releases New Music Video For 'Run My Mind'
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Timothee Chalamet Will Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Biopic
HBO To Debut Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour On January 31, 2020
Beach Slang To Release New Album This Friday
Queen Confirms Track List For Special Fan-Voted Album "Greatest Hits In Japan"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0369051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00823974609375 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how