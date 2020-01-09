Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video



Most recently, she starred and served as executive producer of "Dickinson" on Apple TV+. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Academy Award nominated actress and multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld has shared the official video for her new single, "Wrong Direction" (Polydor Records).Directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar), Hailee delivers an emotional performance in this raw clip that's reflective of the song's message.Hailee released "Wrong Direction" on New Year's Day after teasing the song earlier in the week to much fanfare. Upon release, The FADER declared, "Hailee Steinfeld pours her heart out" and Billboard heralded the new single as an "emotional ballad." "Wrong Direction" has amassed over 6 million streams and is featured on top playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday and Pop Rising as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, A-List Pop and more."Wrong Direction" is the first piece of new music Hailee has shared in 2020 with plans for more new music coming soon.Republic Records multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld quickly cemented herself as a force to be reckoned within pop music by releasing a series of certified hits.In addition to her breakout double-platinum debut single "Love Myself," her growing discography encompasses the triple-platinum hit "Starving," and platinum-certified singles " Most Girls " and " Let Me Go ".To date, Steinfeld has amassed a total of nearly 8 billion streams globally and joined artists like Katy Perry, Charlie Puth, and Meghan Trainor on tour.In addition to her thriving music career, Steinfeld is an Academy Award® nominated actor. She made her big-screen debut in 2010 with the Coen Brothers' "film True Grit," which she earned an Oscar® nomination for. In 2015 she starred in the blockbuster " Pitch Perfect 2 " and in 2016, she starred in "The Edge of Seventeen" with a performance that earned two Critics' Choice® Award nominations and a Golden Globe® nomination.And in 2017, she returned with her starring role in the blockbuster "Pitch Perfect 3," accompanied by three Teen Choice Award nominations for her work in both film and music. In 2017, Steinfeld also won "Best Push Artist" at the MTV EMAs, Musical.ly's "Top Covered Artist" award at the Billboard Music Awards, and was honored by Variety with the "Crossover Artist" award at its annual Hitmakers event.In 2018, Steinfeld starred in Paramount's blockbuster "Bumblebee".In support of the release, the multi-faceted artist also released "Back To Life," an original song from the film's soundtrack. What's more, she voiced the character of "Spider-Gwen" in the Academy Award ® winning film "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse".Most recently, she starred and served as executive producer of "Dickinson" on Apple TV+.



