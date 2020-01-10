Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/01/2020

Alicia Keys Drops New Song "Underdog" With Music Video

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global music icon, 15-time GRAMMY Award winner and returning GRAMMY Awards host Alicia Keys, released her new single and visual for "Underdog" today, via RCA Records. The new song features writing credits from both Ed Sheeran and Keys and was produced by Keys and Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, P!nk).

The music video was directed by Wendy Morgan. GMA provided an exclusive first look at the video this morning and the full video was premiered on MTV Live, MTV U and BET Soul as well as on ViacomCBS's Times Square billboards in NYC. The song premiered first on iHeartRadio and is currently available to purchase and stream across digital platforms here. The "Underdog" official music video is available to watch here.

"Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations," said Alicia. "I love this song so much because it's about real life and real people and our experiences. We've all been in a place in our lives where we've had to defy the odds. It's never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, 'They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.' I don't think there's a person on the planet that hasn't felt that way."

"Underdog" is the latest offering from ALICIA, Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album. The previously-released songs include "Time Machine" a future funk-inspired odyssey that celebrates the liberation that comes with letting go, and the sultry and vibey first single "Show Me Love," a duet with GRAMMY Award winning R&B star Miguel and meditation on the many ways we show love to one another.

"Show Me Love" earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. ALICIA will be released globally this spring.

This is just the beginning in what will be an exciting year for the multi hyphenate. On January 26 Keys will return as the host for the GRAMMY Awards for the second consecutive year, following her critically-praised stint in 2019. The show will air on CBS. Keys' book More Myself will release on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Publishing.

aliciakeys.com
www.instagram.com/aliciakeys
twitter.com/aliciakeys
www.facebook.com/aliciakeys
smarturl.it/xUnderdog






Most read news of the week
Belgian Experimental Music Pioneer & Founder Of Brainticket Joel Vandroogenbroeck Passes Away At The Age Of 81
Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'
Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup: Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, The Bird And The Bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More!
Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Bleed The Sky Premiere Official Music Video For Single 'Serpent'
Bandaid Brigade (Pears/Gods Of Mount Olympus) Announce Debut Album + UK Tour Dates
Timothee Chalamet Will Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Biopic
Veronica Fusaro Releases New Music Video For 'Run My Mind'
HBO To Debut Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour On January 31, 2020
Youtube Originals Announces New Documentary "Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert" Premieres On March 31
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Out January 31st: Brian Johannesen "Holster Your Silver"
Queen Confirms Track List For Special Fan-Voted Album "Greatest Hits In Japan"
Beach Slang To Release New Album This Friday




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0360940 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0059049129486084 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how