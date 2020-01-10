Y La Bamba Shares 'Entre Los Dos' Video



"'Entre los Dos' is the growth behind the understanding of unconditional love," says Y La Bamba principal Luz Elena Mendoza.



The songs on Entre Los Dos are powerful prayers, created with their purpose being to protect the land and its people, recognize the ancestry that burns in our hearts, and treasure wisdom weaving healthy bonds that reflect self-love with dignity.





Y La Bamba Tour Dates:

Jan 28 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power

Jan 29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

Jan 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

Jan 31 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn $

Feb 01 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom $

Feb 03 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's $

Feb 04 - Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater $

Feb 06 - Gainsville, FL @ High Dive $

Feb 07 - Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar $

Feb 08 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit's $

Feb 09 - Charleston, SC Charleston @ Pour House $

Feb 11 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle $

Feb 12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Zeiders American

Feb 13 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere $

Feb 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @

Feb 15 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt $

Feb 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

Feb 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl $

Feb 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl $

Feb 19 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met $

Feb 23 - Seattle, WA @ Laser Dome #

Feb 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #

Feb 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's (Noise Pop Festival)

Feb 28 -

Feb 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

Apr 23 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Apr 25 - Norman, OK @ Norman

Apr 29 -

Apr 30 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

$ - w. Durand Jones & the Indications

# - w. Combo Chimbita

