News
Pop / Rock 10/01/2020

Rejoicer Shares 'Pre Memory Circle'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rejoicer has announced a new album, Spiritual Sleaze, out February 14th on Stones Throw Records. Today Rejoicer shares the second single from the album, "Pre Memory Circle", which comes with distinctive artwork from long-time visual collaborator Jengo whose artwork for the album was made to resemble alien rocks, coal from a different planet, or lucky stones - items of obscure natural origin that, much like Rejoicer's music, leave meaning wide open to interpretation.

Throughout "Pre Memory Circle", Rejoicer and musical collaborator Nitai Hershkovits wanted to capture a forest-like feeling through their choice of melody, instrumentation and harmonic structures. Elegant and expressive melodies provide a "daylight" atmosphere, and later on the bass-driven groove and atmospheric textures give an impression of night falling and nocturnal creatures drawing near.

The follow-up to Energy Dreams (2018), Spiritual Sleaze, sees the Tel Aviv-based producer and Raw Tapes founder drawing on his spiritual practice for his new collection of songs. Throughout the album, Rejoicer draws on a wider range of influences than ever. He cites Sun Ra and Aphex Twin; Steve Reich and Dabrye; Alchemist and Arvo Pärt; Eric Satie and Wu Tang Clan; Ebo Taylor and Scientist as inspirations for Spiritual Sleaze. As well as music, Rejoicer's environment is an influence: based in Tel Aviv, he is acutely aware of the contrast in his life, as he is able to live peacefully and creatively only fifty miles from the terrible and violent occupation in Gaza.

Spiritual Sleaze is dense with lush textures, laid-back beats and complex instrumentation that could equally be described as jazz, hip-hop, and ambient without ever being one of those things. The tension between melodic, easy-listening sounds and Rejoicer's tendency towards improvisation inspired the album's sound. Where Energy Dreams was "floaty", Spiritual Sleaze is more "dirty and bouncy" while holding on to the earlier album's dreamy, psychedelic vibe.

Live Dates
April 14th - Camden Assembly, London
April 15th - Gretchen, Berlin
More dates to be announced

Spiritual Sleaze Tracklist:
Moon Hike
Pre Memory Circle
Song for the Spirit Flights
Heart Way or No Way (Chapeau)
Up in Flames feat. iogi
Aura Sight
Earth Talk feat. Sam Wilkes
Crystal Lagoon
My Beans feat. KerenDun
The Pride, Oh, The Pride
No Bells Rang That Day feat. Nitai Hershkovits
Lemons feat. Jenny Penkin
Third Eye Jungle Run
Eagle in The Lodge
There is Tim






