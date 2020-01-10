Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 10/01/2020

Mary Bragg Enlists Drivin N Cryin For Cover Of 'Don't Walk Away'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville's "Americana Queen" (Noisey) Mary Bragg will release her new EP titled Think About It on March 6th. It follows the release of her breakthrough album Violets as Camouflage, featuring single "I Thought You Were Somebody Else" which was recently picked by NPR Music for their Best Music of 2019 series.

A creative extension of the previous full-length, Think About It features a special collection of cover songs including tracks by Jackson Browne, Roy Orbison, and Stevie Nicks. They were recorded and produced at her home studio and find Mary taking a step away from telling her own visceral stories through song in order to study and interpret life through the lens of other songwriters. Today, she released her rendition of Aaron Lee Tasjan's "Don't Walk Away" which features fellow Georgia natives Drivin n Cryin.

Rolling Stone Country debuted the track this morning and stated, "["Don't Walk Away"] deals with the struggle to find belief in a sea of contradictions. Here, Bragg adds some heft to the message by dipping into her soulful lower register, and the arrangement trades some of Tasjan's idiosyncratic acoustic guitar work in favor of some sizzling, woozy slide-guitar licks."

Mary's cover of Jackson Browne's "Our Lady of the Well" is also out now. She spoke with The Bluegrass Situation, stating "As a writer, one of the things that keeps me sane is that healthy part of the process which is to sometimes get out of your own head and away from your own stories. I've started looking for songs to learn that speak to me, and this one in particular, written by the great Jackson Browne, felt painfully timely, as it beautifully expresses some of the feelings I've been having about the world we live in, decades after it was written."

Released in March, Violets as Camouflage is Mary's fourth album and was described by Rolling Stone as "classic country twang with broken hearted sentiment." NPR Music's Ann Powers stated "Her clear, warm alto, reminiscent of Patsy Cline, was made for confidences, and these gorgeously crafted and executed songs touch the listener on a deep level, where insight occurs." Billboard also raved "Violets' 14 tracks are among the most intensely personal Bragg has ever written."

Tour Dates:
01/17 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival
01/18 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival
01/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Folk Alliance International
03/22 - Nashville, TN @ The Bluebird Cafe
06/05 - La Grange, TX @ The Bugle Boy
07/16 - Shirley, MA @ Bull Run Restaurant






