Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10/01/2020

Elise Lieberth Premieres New Single 'Invincible'

Elise Lieberth Premieres New Single 'Invincible'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colorado mom, entrepreneur, and musician Elise Lieberth knows all too well the obstacles we may face in life. But through her music, she brings wisdom and strength to the table. Today, Lieberth premieres her newest single, "Invincible"! As many of her songs, "Invincible" drew inspiration from Lieberth's personal life, more importantly, it was inspired by her husband who has been a pillar of strength in her life. Lyrically, "Invincible" depicts a relationship of equals and the strength between the two of them. But what stands out the most in this single is the power behind Lieberth's vocals in the chorus. She brings such sincerity and conviction to the meaning of the single.

The song is one of the 8 original songs off the artist's third album, 'Invincible', which is officially released on January 31, 2020. She previously released the singles "Beautiful" and "Forgive", each carrying a heartfelt lyrical message to her fans. As a songwriter, Elise Lieberth is not afraid to be vulnerable and pulls from her personal life experiences, including heartbreak, forgiveness, beauty, and redemption.



Having developed a love for singing and performing at a very young age, Lieberth knew that music would be her lifelong passion. Music also became the vehicle that carried her through some of the darkest periods of her life. It was this vulnerability that connected with many music lovers and in 2009, she met local musician-turned-YouTube-sensation Tyler Ward, who co-wrote and produced her first album, 'Letters From Elise'.

Lieberth than began building a solid YouTube following and fanbase while releasing over 80 songs, both originals, and covers, along with four albums. Her underlying pain and strong emotions come through in her soulful vocals on cover songs by other powerful pop singers, including Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler, Sam Smith, and Mary Lambert. Her cover songs "Holding Out For A Hero" and "She Keeps Me Warm" peaked at #26 and #43 respectively on the iTunes Singer-songwriter chart. Her "We are the World" collaboration with YouTuber Tyler Ward went viral in 2010, launching her and many artists' YouTube careers. She released her self-titled original album in 2013, and it quickly climbed to #72 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart.

With her fanbase continuing to skyrocket, Lieberth realized this was a sign that she needed to create more music. In 2018, she collaborated on her new album, 'Invincible', with her friend, local musician and actress Rachel James. Together they brought to life 8 new original tracks that continued to prove how Lieberth is an artist to watch.
Today, Elise Lieberth remains stronger than ever and excited to share the title track off her upcoming album 'Invincible'. Be sure to listen to the new single and check out Elise Lieberth on Social Media to get more music updates!






Most read news of the week
Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'
Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup: Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, The Bird And The Bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More!
Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Bleed The Sky Premiere Official Music Video For Single 'Serpent'
Veronica Fusaro Releases New Music Video For 'Run My Mind'
Youtube Originals Announces New Documentary "Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert" Premieres On March 31
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Out January 31st: Brian Johannesen "Holster Your Silver"
Vocalist Producer Rapper Vincent Barrea Shares 'Have Fun'
Ani Glass Returns With Infectious And Pulsing New Single 'Mirores' From Forthcoming Debut Album!
Kesha Takes The 'High Road' This Spring On 26-Date North American Tour
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Try To Understand, Emo Punk Trio Four Stars Is A Work In Progress
Fool's Ghost Announces US Tour With Fotocrime




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0360861 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0077357292175293 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how