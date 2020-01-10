Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020





While sonically distinct from its predecessor, Circles features many of the hallmarks for which Swimming was critically-acclaimed upon its release — Miller further realizing his singing voice in addition to rapping, live instrumentation and earnest, confessional lyrical content. Listeners will hear shades of some of Circles' influences in its songs, from the T-Rex guitar tone of "Surf" to the Plastic Ono Band-era



Circles will be released next Friday, January 17th, via Warner Records and is available for pre-order digitally and physically now. In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of

The locations can be found below:

Los Angeles, CA

700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

New York, NY

91 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

Pittsburgh, PA

424 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Gallery)

900 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Listening Room)

"Good News" can be streamed and Circles can be pre-ordered above now. Stay tuned for more New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Mac Miller's family announces the release of his sixth and final studio album Circles and releases new track and video "Good News," a poignant six minute, abstract exploration of iconic themes and images through Miller's career, directed by Eric Tilford and Anthony Gaddis. Conceived as a sister album to 2018's Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller worked on Swimming and had been working together on Circles at the time of his passing.While sonically distinct from its predecessor, Circles features many of the hallmarks for which Swimming was critically-acclaimed upon its release — Miller further realizing his singing voice in addition to rapping, live instrumentation and earnest, confessional lyrical content. Listeners will hear shades of some of Circles' influences in its songs, from the T-Rex guitar tone of "Surf" to the Plastic Ono Band-era John Lennon feel of its production and the inspired cover of Arthur Lee's 1972 single "Everybody's Gotta Live."Circles will be released next Friday, January 17th, via Warner Records and is available for pre-order digitally and physically now. In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of Mac Miller in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh. Launched in partnership with Amazon Music, the exhibitions will feature immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings. Listenings will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund. All locations will be open to the public from 12PM - 9PM local time on January 17th and 18th. LA will have an additional invite-only, soft-opening and VIP event on January 16th from 6PM - 10PM.The locations can be found below:Los Angeles, CA700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046New York, NY91 Allen St, New York, NY 10002Pittsburgh, PA424 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Gallery)900 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Listening Room)"Good News" can be streamed and Circles can be pre-ordered above now. Stay tuned for more Mac Miller and Circles news soon.



