Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album

The legendary bass player and his band begin the dates at The Cavern in Liverpool on the 16th of January before ending up in the Norwich Art Centre on the 21st of March. The run of seventeen shows will include a London date at the Jazz Café in Camden Town on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post - punk innovators, Jah Wobble and Youth have teamed up to release a new album on Cadiz Music licensed exclusively from the Youth Sounds label on the 28th of February 2020.'Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse' was recorded over the last year by the former Public Image Ltd founder together with the renowned producer and Killing Joke bassist and features a host of special guests and collaborations. Released on CD, vinyl and available digitally, the album is eleven new tracks and includes the lead single 'Breaking Shells' which features West London singer and musician Hollie Cook.A truly inspired collection of tracks, the new long player also includes singers and players such as Rhiannon, Blue Pearl, Aurora Dawn, Lara Smiles, broadcaster and author Vivien Goldman and The Orb's Alex Paterson.Album Track Listing:01. 'Breaking Shells' (feat. Hollie Cook)02. 'Burnt Umber' (feat. Alex Paterson)03. 'Inspector Out Of Space' (feat. Rhiannon)04. 'Full Metal Dub'05. 'Rhino' (feat Vivian Goldman)06. 'Rise Me Up' (feat. Blue Pearl)07. 'Chariot Sky'08. 'Keep On Moving' (feat. Aurora Dawn)09. 'Lunar Dawn'10. 'Panzer Dub'11. 'Blades' (feat. Lara Smiles)Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart have also just announced a UK Tour throughout January, February and March 2020.The legendary bass player and his band begin the dates at The Cavern in Liverpool on the 16th of January before ending up in the Norwich Art Centre on the 21st of March. The run of seventeen shows will include a London date at the Jazz Café in Camden Town on Thursday the 23rd of January 2020.



