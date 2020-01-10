Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 10/01/2020

Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album

Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post - punk innovators, Jah Wobble and Youth have teamed up to release a new album on Cadiz Music licensed exclusively from the Youth Sounds label on the 28th of February 2020.
'Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse' was recorded over the last year by the former Public Image Ltd founder together with the renowned producer and Killing Joke bassist and features a host of special guests and collaborations. Released on CD, vinyl and available digitally, the album is eleven new tracks and includes the lead single 'Breaking Shells' which features West London singer and musician Hollie Cook.
A truly inspired collection of tracks, the new long player also includes singers and players such as Rhiannon, Blue Pearl, Aurora Dawn, Lara Smiles, broadcaster and author Vivien Goldman and The Orb's Alex Paterson.

Album Track Listing:
01. 'Breaking Shells' (feat. Hollie Cook)
02. 'Burnt Umber' (feat. Alex Paterson)
03. 'Inspector Out Of Space' (feat. Rhiannon)
04. 'Full Metal Dub'
05. 'Rhino' (feat Vivian Goldman)
06. 'Rise Me Up' (feat. Blue Pearl)
07. 'Chariot Sky'
08. 'Keep On Moving' (feat. Aurora Dawn)
09. 'Lunar Dawn'
10. 'Panzer Dub'
11. 'Blades' (feat. Lara Smiles)

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart have also just announced a UK Tour throughout January, February and March 2020.
The legendary bass player and his band begin the dates at The Cavern in Liverpool on the 16th of January before ending up in the Norwich Art Centre on the 21st of March. The run of seventeen shows will include a London date at the Jazz Café in Camden Town on Thursday the 23rd of January 2020.






Most read news of the week
Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'
Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup: Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, The Bird And The Bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More!
Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Bleed The Sky Premiere Official Music Video For Single 'Serpent'
Veronica Fusaro Releases New Music Video For 'Run My Mind'
Youtube Originals Announces New Documentary "Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert" Premieres On March 31
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Out January 31st: Brian Johannesen "Holster Your Silver"
Vocalist Producer Rapper Vincent Barrea Shares 'Have Fun'
Ani Glass Returns With Infectious And Pulsing New Single 'Mirores' From Forthcoming Debut Album!
Kesha Takes The 'High Road' This Spring On 26-Date North American Tour
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Try To Understand, Emo Punk Trio Four Stars Is A Work In Progress
Fool's Ghost Announces US Tour With Fotocrime




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0316560 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0085501670837402 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how