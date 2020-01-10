Capitol Records Signs Lola Young!





Drawing on a unique gift for writing songs that encapsulate and explore the human condition, Young turns extremely personal emotions into songs that resonate with universal truths. She began writing music at age 11. She won the 2015 Open Mic competition in the UK, beating over 9,000 acts with the original song "Never Enough." Young is a recent graduate of the Brit School, whose alumni include Amy Winehouse, Adele, Freya Ridings, FKA Twigs, Jade Bird, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lola Young, the 18-year-old South London artist recently hailed as "a rising star" by MTV UK, has signed with Capitol Records in the U.S. Today, she shared the official music video for "3rd of Jan," a track from her debut EP, Intro. Directed by Balan Evans, the intimate clip captures Young alone in her dressing room, singing and dancing along to the track with abandon.A song about past love, future love and love that maybe isn't meant to be, "3rd of Jan" was written by Young and produced by Two Inch Punch (Rex Orange County, Kali Uchis, Sam Smith).Young explains, "I wrote this song the day before my birthday. It is a song about many things all in one, and about being 'too much for anyone.' I think this video is a raw, honest interpretation of how I act and how I am before I get ready to perform."Available HERE, the seven-track Intro also includes "6 Feet Under" and "Blind Love." An atmospheric, piano-driven song about pulling oneself out of depression, "6 Feet Under" was penned by Young and co-produced by Al Shux (Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z). In its first week of release, the track received more than 100,000 Spotify plays, including UK & US New Music Friday placement. Streams now top 450,000. British GQ hailed "6 Feet Under" as a "sultry pop banger" and Clash Magazine praised it as "touching [and] honest." Young earned early support from BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac and will perform at Mac's AMP London 2020 in March.Drawing on a unique gift for writing songs that encapsulate and explore the human condition, Young turns extremely personal emotions into songs that resonate with universal truths. She began writing music at age 11. She won the 2015 Open Mic competition in the UK, beating over 9,000 acts with the original song "Never Enough." Young is a recent graduate of the Brit School, whose alumni include Amy Winehouse, Adele, Freya Ridings, FKA Twigs, Jade Bird, Jessie J, Leona Lewis, Loyle Carner and Rex Orange County.



