Teen Songstress Ventresca Releases Video For New Single "Craving"

With "Craving," Ventresca showcases talents beyond her years and undeniable pop star potential. The video is now available to stream on YouTube. You can follow Ventresca on VentrescaOfficial.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eighteen-year-old singer Ventresca has released the music video for her single "Craving," a highly danceable pop sing-along with elements of funk and disco. The lyrics - which question the intentions of a potential partner - are reflected in visuals that are interspersed with Ventresca's captivating performance. The video is now available to stream on YouTube.In Ventresca's gentle, charming voice, the line, "And now you're gonna make me fall right in - but you don't care, you never gave a shit" feels somewhat less venomous. Nonetheless, the feelings in "Craving" are unmistakably intense, reflecting the doubts and fears of teenage love and attraction. In the tradition of her heroes such as Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus, the young singer -- who co-wrote the single -- wraps these feelings in modern, sugary sonics. The song's arrangement tastefully combines staples of pop, funk, disco and electronic music, switching between glistening EDM-inspired synths and bouncy bass lines, hi-hat heavy drum lines and 80s keyboards. Production credits include Cindy Valentine (Bebe Rexha), who is also Ventresca's mentor.Before the two started working together, Ventresca was still figuring out how to make the transition from dancing to singing professionally. Born in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian teen got her start in show business as part of the Canadian Dance Unit, winning multiple awards as an accomplished young dancer. Inspired by a guitar performance by her brother accompanied by a female singer, she decided to switch her focus onto singing and songwriting, enrolling in vocal lessons at the Royal Conservatory of Toronto. With a mini-tour across Toronto and a Grammy week side performance already under her belt, the young talent is back in the studio for more music and a possible full-length project.With "Craving," Ventresca showcases talents beyond her years and undeniable pop star potential. The video is now available to stream on YouTube. You can follow Ventresca on VentrescaOfficial.com.



