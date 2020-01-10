Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/01/2020

Teen Songstress Ventresca Releases Video For New Single "Craving"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eighteen-year-old singer Ventresca has released the music video for her single "Craving," a highly danceable pop sing-along with elements of funk and disco. The lyrics - which question the intentions of a potential partner - are reflected in visuals that are interspersed with Ventresca's captivating performance. The video is now available to stream on YouTube.

In Ventresca's gentle, charming voice, the line, "And now you're gonna make me fall right in - but you don't care, you never gave a shit" feels somewhat less venomous. Nonetheless, the feelings in "Craving" are unmistakably intense, reflecting the doubts and fears of teenage love and attraction. In the tradition of her heroes such as Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus, the young singer -- who co-wrote the single -- wraps these feelings in modern, sugary sonics. The song's arrangement tastefully combines staples of pop, funk, disco and electronic music, switching between glistening EDM-inspired synths and bouncy bass lines, hi-hat heavy drum lines and 80s keyboards. Production credits include Cindy Valentine (Bebe Rexha), who is also Ventresca's mentor.

Before the two started working together, Ventresca was still figuring out how to make the transition from dancing to singing professionally. Born in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian teen got her start in show business as part of the Canadian Dance Unit, winning multiple awards as an accomplished young dancer. Inspired by a guitar performance by her brother accompanied by a female singer, she decided to switch her focus onto singing and songwriting, enrolling in vocal lessons at the Royal Conservatory of Toronto. With a mini-tour across Toronto and a Grammy week side performance already under her belt, the young talent is back in the studio for more music and a possible full-length project.

With "Craving," Ventresca showcases talents beyond her years and undeniable pop star potential. The video is now available to stream on YouTube. You can follow Ventresca on VentrescaOfficial.com.






Most read news of the week
Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents 22nd Anniversary Lineup: Matt Berninger, Derek Smalls, The Bird And The Bee, Barry Zito, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Matthew Koma, ZZ Ward And More!
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Youtube Originals Announces New Documentary "Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert" Premieres On March 31
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Out January 31st: Brian Johannesen "Holster Your Silver"
Vocalist Producer Rapper Vincent Barrea Shares 'Have Fun'
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Ani Glass Returns With Infectious And Pulsing New Single 'Mirores' From Forthcoming Debut Album!
Kesha Takes The 'High Road' This Spring On 26-Date North American Tour
Try To Understand, Emo Punk Trio Four Stars Is A Work In Progress
Fool's Ghost Announces US Tour With Fotocrime
Zedd & Kehlani Release Good Thing Remixes
Ice Nine Kills Raise Funds For Australia Wildfire Relief With Ltd-Edition T-Shirt Sale
Tame Impala Releases New Single "Lost In Yesterday"
iHeartMedia And Fox Entertainment Announce Nominees For The 2020 "iHeartRadio Music Awards"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0349591 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0075469017028809 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how