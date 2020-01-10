Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 10/01/2020

Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Records/UMe is pleased to announce the debut of Bob Seger's official artist channel on YouTube with the premiere of the brand new lyric video for "Night Moves." The video is the first of a series of lyric videos Capitol is producing to highlight Seger's classic hits. One of Seger's most popular tracks, "Night Moves" was named by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of The 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

The Bob Seger Official Artist Channel will also premiere rare and classic Seger music videos restored for the first time in HD, and feature custom playlists of Seger's catalog in HD quality audio, fan generated videos, as well as rare and unreleased content. Fans around the world can share their favorite Seger stories on the channel's Community page.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree's catalog has sold over 53 million albums and has earned 13 platinum and 8 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards. Seger's 72 date Roll Me Away Tour wrapped up in Philadelphia on November 1, playing to nearly one million fans.






