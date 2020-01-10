Stormzy Claims The UK Chart Double!





US rapper and musician New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rapper's second record Heavy Is The Head climbs 2 to 1 to secure its first appearance at the summit, while Own It holds on to the singles top spot for a second week. It's been a busy week for Stormzy: he exchanged two diss tracks with Wiley, travelled across the UK to sign copies of his latest album for fans, and rocked some fancy slippers for a BBC Breakfast News interview.Pulling off the UK Chart double is no mean feat - 2019 saw just two acts manage it: Ariana Grande with Thank U, Next (album) and 7 Rings/Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored (singles), and Ed Sheeran with No.6 Collaborations Project and Beautiful People (single). Heavy Is The Head debuted at Number 2 in its first week of release last month and now matches the peak of his chart-topping debut Gang Signs & Prayer.Elsewhere on this week's UK Albums Chart, two former chart-toppers rebound up the Top 10: Tom Walker's What A Time To Be Alive lifts two places to Number 8, and Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone hops five spots to Number 9.US rapper and musician Roddy Ricch hits a new high with his latest album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, up 23 places to 17, and the late US singer Gene Pitney makes his first Top 40 entry in 19 years with retrospective Gold, new at 30.



