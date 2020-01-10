Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now



For more information on Brandon, his music and touring, please visit www.BrandonLay.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In country star Brandon Lay's latest tune "For My Money" - available everywhere today - Brandon takes on the pursuit of a woman with champagne tastes on his very beer budget with the familiar mantra to "Fake it 'til you make it."Officially impacting U.S. country radio on Jan. 21, the Brandon Lay / Andrew DeRoberts-written "For My Money" is already earning praise from early adopters."It's such an amazing song! It's one of my favorites now" - Michael Levine, PD KKGO Los Angeles"This song is exactly what country radio needs - A fun lyric and an infectious groove you can't help but crank up loud! I've got this one on repeat."- Jonathan "JR" Ruppel, PD WPOR Portland (ME)"For My Money" hits airwaves just in time for the Fire't Up Tour 2020 kickoff. Brandon hits the road with Brantley Gilbert, Dylan Scott and Chase Rice beginning Jan. 23 in London, Ontario, playing over 30 markets including Minneapolis, Little Rock, Orange Beach and Las Vegas before wrapping up with two nights at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.Called "A country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen" (Rolling Stone), Brandon tallies over 125M streams with songs including "Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers," "Yada Yada Yada," the most recent "Still Rock & Roll," and more. For Brandon, whose hometown sits almost halfway in between two of music's most influential cities, inspiration came from all sides. "You were hearing out of each ear: rock & roll and R&B to the west in Memphis, and country to the east in Nashville," shares the Jackson, Tenn. native. Also an avid road warrior, Brandon has toured with some of country's biggest artists including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Eli Young Band, Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney.For more information on Brandon, his music and touring, please visit www.BrandonLay.com



