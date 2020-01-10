Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now





A heartfelt track with a get up and dance tune, "Money On You" was penned by Brownlee along with Todd Clark, Gavin Slate and Todd Clark. Produced by Todd Clark.

"Money On You is one of those songs that makes it hard to sit still when listening to it," says Brownlee. "A fresh vibe musically you haven't heard from me before about betting it all on a relationship. One that you're certain will last. I cannot wait to play this one on tour!"



Along with the deluxe album and coming off his most successful year to date, Brownlee is gearing up to kick off the Ontario leg of his 2020 Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere Tour with



Beginning in London, Ontario on March 25th, this leg of the tour will hit seven Ontario cities with Brownlee's largest and most explosive production to date. His two-song guest appearance on the record-breaking "Friends Don't Let

"I don't think I've enjoyed performing these songs more than I do right now, and can't wait to get on that stage and hear all of you sing them back in 2020," says Brownlee. "Along with

See below for details of the Ontario Tour dates. The Fall 2020 Western Canadian portion of the Tour will be announced on August 25, 2020.



Earlier this year, Brownlee released his major label debut EP, Back In The Game, via UMC. The EP, produced by Todd Clark (James Barker Band, The Reklaws), includes the gold-certified #1 radio chart-topping hit, "Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere" and most recent hit single "The Way You Roll", listen to Back In The Game.



BACK IN THE GAME DELUXE EDITION Tracklist:

Money On You

Back In The Game

Lovin' A Wild Thing

Dear Drunk Me

Rest of Your Night

Bourbon

Something Real

The Way You Roll

My Revival

This Old Guitar

Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere



Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere Tour Dates (Ontario):

March 25 London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens

March 26 Toronto, Ontario -

March 27 St. Catherines, Ontario - Meridian Centre

March 28 Peterborough, Ontario - Peterborough Memorial Centre

March 30 Oshawa, Ontario - Tribute Community Centre

March 31 Kitchener, Ontario - Centre in the Square

April 1 Ottawa, Ontario - The



A modest and humble Canadian country music artist from British Columbia, Chad Brownlee has the kind of drive and determination that legends are made of. In the company of his beloved dog Ellie, the soft-spoken country star has spent the past few years pondering life in his cabin near the ocean nestled among the trees where he is confronted by the wilderness around him. It is the warmth of the woodsman lifestyle without any distractions that lets him ruminate over love and life. Deep in the backwoods is where he finds his centre by brooding over love, loss and family with a heartwarming vulnerability that he unearths as age and experience makes him wiser, stronger and more resilient. The outdoors animate his clever tunes and melodies, which he writes on both the guitar and piano, alternating depending on his impassioned whims.



Brownlee's time of reflection has also yielded new insights. In late 2017, he made a monumental business decision to seek new label and management teams. This decision resulted in him signing with Canada's leading music label, Universal



In June 2019, Brownlee delighted fans with the release of a new EP, "Back In The Game". To mark the EP release, Brownlee shared a new music video for the upbeat, summertime track, "The Way You Roll". The EP includes previously gold certified released singles, "Dear Drunk Me" which was his first ever Top 5 single on the Canadian Country music charts, and "Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere", which hit #1 on the Canadian Country music charts. In the



The ruggedly charming country singer's raw talent mixed with heartbreak inspires his pop, country and rock sound. His polished and infectious music leaves his past behind with an honest and deep-rooted authenticity while the sincerity of his songwriting is captivatingly grounded in the discomfort and distress of certain endings and specific goodbyes.



Once a Vancouver Canucks draft pick, now a critically acclaimed country music star, Chad Brownlee is no stranger to the country music world. Brownlee first entered the limelight with the release of his self-titled debut album in 2010 which features fan-favourites "Hood Of My Car" and "Carried Away". 2011 saw Brownlee winning the CCMA Rising Star Award, lifting him into the upper echelons of the Canadian country music scene. This led him to his albums "



As his passion for music, art, sport and philanthropy run deep Brownlee habitually donates his time to a variety of causes close to his heart and continues to participate in charitable benefits across Canada and the US. His annual charity "Boys of Fall Golf Tournament" which he started with fellow country artist



In the Fall of 2019, Chad toured across Canada performing a special guest spot on the

Stay tuned for much more to come from Chad Brownlee at www.chadbrownlee.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To much anticipation, Canadian country star Chad Brownlee, releases his deluxe album, Back In The Game, via Universal Music. The deluxe album expands on Brownlee's previously released EP, with brand new single, "Money On You" and additional tracks, "Something Real", "Lovin' a Wild Thing", and "Rest of Your Night".A heartfelt track with a get up and dance tune, "Money On You" was penned by Brownlee along with Todd Clark, Gavin Slate and Todd Clark. Produced by Todd Clark."Money On You is one of those songs that makes it hard to sit still when listening to it," says Brownlee. "A fresh vibe musically you haven't heard from me before about betting it all on a relationship. One that you're certain will last. I cannot wait to play this one on tour!"Along with the deluxe album and coming off his most successful year to date, Brownlee is gearing up to kick off the Ontario leg of his 2020 Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere Tour with Lauren Alaina and special guest, Jade Eagleson.Beginning in London, Ontario on March 25th, this leg of the tour will hit seven Ontario cities with Brownlee's largest and most explosive production to date. His two-song guest appearance on the record-breaking "Friends Don't Let Friends Tour Alone Tour" gave country music fans nationwide a taste of the infectious energy, and vocal acrobatics that overflow out of Brownlee every time he hits the stage. Adding one of the best vocalists the country genre has ever seen, in Lauren Alaina, and the rich and timeless country vocal of Jade Eagleson to Brownlee's soaring melodies, and powerhouse vocal chops is sure to leave country fans speechless. Tickets are on sale now."I don't think I've enjoyed performing these songs more than I do right now, and can't wait to get on that stage and hear all of you sing them back in 2020," says Brownlee. "Along with Lauren Alaina and Jade Eagleson, I'm excited to finally hit the road on my own tour!! It's going to be a show you've never seen before."See below for details of the Ontario Tour dates. The Fall 2020 Western Canadian portion of the Tour will be announced on August 25, 2020.Earlier this year, Brownlee released his major label debut EP, Back In The Game, via UMC. The EP, produced by Todd Clark (James Barker Band, The Reklaws), includes the gold-certified #1 radio chart-topping hit, "Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere" and most recent hit single "The Way You Roll", listen to Back In The Game.BACK IN THE GAME DELUXE EDITION Tracklist:Money On YouBack In The GameLovin' A Wild ThingDear Drunk MeRest of Your NightBourbonSomething RealThe Way You RollMy RevivalThis Old GuitarForever's Gotta Start SomewhereForever's Gotta Start Somewhere Tour Dates (Ontario):March 25 London, Ontario - Budweiser GardensMarch 26 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth TheatreMarch 27 St. Catherines, Ontario - Meridian CentreMarch 28 Peterborough, Ontario - Peterborough Memorial CentreMarch 30 Oshawa, Ontario - Tribute Community CentreMarch 31 Kitchener, Ontario - Centre in the SquareApril 1 Ottawa, Ontario - The Arena at TD PlaceA modest and humble Canadian country music artist from British Columbia, Chad Brownlee has the kind of drive and determination that legends are made of. In the company of his beloved dog Ellie, the soft-spoken country star has spent the past few years pondering life in his cabin near the ocean nestled among the trees where he is confronted by the wilderness around him. It is the warmth of the woodsman lifestyle without any distractions that lets him ruminate over love and life. Deep in the backwoods is where he finds his centre by brooding over love, loss and family with a heartwarming vulnerability that he unearths as age and experience makes him wiser, stronger and more resilient. The outdoors animate his clever tunes and melodies, which he writes on both the guitar and piano, alternating depending on his impassioned whims.Brownlee's time of reflection has also yielded new insights. In late 2017, he made a monumental business decision to seek new label and management teams. This decision resulted in him signing with Canada's leading music label, Universal Music Canada, and the powerhouse management team at Starseed Entertainment (also managing Dean Brody, James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson, and Emily Reid), led by Shannon McNevan (co-founder of Boots and Hearts and WayHome Music & Arts Festival) and Don Green (former President of the Canadian Country Music Association).In June 2019, Brownlee delighted fans with the release of a new EP, "Back In The Game". To mark the EP release, Brownlee shared a new music video for the upbeat, summertime track, "The Way You Roll". The EP includes previously gold certified released singles, "Dear Drunk Me" which was his first ever Top 5 single on the Canadian Country music charts, and "Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere", which hit #1 on the Canadian Country music charts. In the Spring of 2019, Chad became only the second domestic-signed artist ever to be featured on "Hot Country" (world's largest country playlist) elevating his overall global streams to over 59 Million. "The Way You Roll" recently became Chad's third consecutive Top 5 single at Canadian country radio, and is well on his way to becoming his third GOLD certified record in row.The ruggedly charming country singer's raw talent mixed with heartbreak inspires his pop, country and rock sound. His polished and infectious music leaves his past behind with an honest and deep-rooted authenticity while the sincerity of his songwriting is captivatingly grounded in the discomfort and distress of certain endings and specific goodbyes.Once a Vancouver Canucks draft pick, now a critically acclaimed country music star, Chad Brownlee is no stranger to the country music world. Brownlee first entered the limelight with the release of his self-titled debut album in 2010 which features fan-favourites "Hood Of My Car" and "Carried Away". 2011 saw Brownlee winning the CCMA Rising Star Award, lifting him into the upper echelons of the Canadian country music scene. This led him to his albums " Love Me Or Leave Me " in 2012, where he then celebrated the successful release of his sophomore album by hitting the road with Grammy-nominee Dierks Bentley across Canada. Brownlee continued to build on this momentum by building one of Canadian country music's most passionate fan bases through his next two albums - "The Fighters" (2014) and "Hearts on Fire" (2016). His catalogue of albums contains a plethora of fan-favourites and radio hits like " Love Me Or Leave Me ", and recently gold-certified "I Hate You For It" - proving the steady stream of love for Brownlee's sound and words. Brownlee holds numerous accolades including a highly coveted JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year, and consecutive Canadian Country Music Association Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018), Fan's Choice Award (2017, 2018), Album of the Year (2016) amongst many more.As his passion for music, art, sport and philanthropy run deep Brownlee habitually donates his time to a variety of causes close to his heart and continues to participate in charitable benefits across Canada and the US. His annual charity "Boys of Fall Golf Tournament" which he started with fellow country artist Dallas Smith in 2013, has raised over $800,000 for Basics for Babies, a branch of the BC food bank.In the Fall of 2019, Chad toured across Canada performing a special guest spot on the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith "Don't Let Friends Tour Alone" national tour.Stay tuned for much more to come from Chad Brownlee at www.chadbrownlee.com



