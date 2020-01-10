Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 10/01/2020

J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the worldwide success and 'eye-popping' critical praise of his yearlong Arcoiris ('Rainbow') Tour, J Balvin recently shared that he has now been envisioning his new music through the lens of distinctive individual colors. With today's release of his new single and video for "Morado" ("Purple"), the Colombian superstar shares a second sonic color from his palette in this series that began with last fall's 'head-spinning and hypnotic' "Blanco." Once again working with favorite and frequent creative collaborators such as SKY (song producer and co-writer), video director Collin Tilley, and Takashi Murakami (artwork), J Balvin continues to develop his globally embraced distinctive style of Reggaeton - this time with an upbeat intimate party invitation in color appropriate regal surroundings.

A perfect fit for worldwide Pop, Dance and of course Latin charts, "Morado"arrives this week as J Balvin and The Black Eyed Peas also continue to hold the #1 Latin Song in The United States, with their recent collaboration "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" in the top spot of Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart for a second consecutive week.

Simultaneously, J Balvin holds a current "Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album" GRAMMY Nomination for OASIS - his chart-topping album with Bad Bunny, and has just received three more iHeart Radio Award nominations: Latin Pop-Urban Artist of the Year, Latin Pop-Urban Song of the Year ("Que Pretendes" w/ Bad Bunny), and Best Music Video ("Con Altura" w/ Rosalía).

"J Balvin Is At The Top Of His Game - Just Look At The Latin Songs Chart.…J Balvin's biggest competition on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs might be J Balvin …the chart underlines just how many smashes one man can claim at a time… there are plenty of reasons to suggest he is, in fact, the most successful and in-demand musician at the moment."- Forbes






Most read news of the week
Cheap Trick, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Luis Fonsi, Leann Rimes And More For 2020 Musicares
Youtube Originals Announces New Documentary "Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert" Premieres On March 31
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Kesha Takes The 'High Road' This Spring On 26-Date North American Tour
Zedd & Kehlani Release Good Thing Remixes
Tame Impala Releases New Single "Lost In Yesterday"
iHeartMedia And Fox Entertainment Announce Nominees For The 2020 "iHeartRadio Music Awards"
Ice Nine Kills Raise Funds For Australia Wildfire Relief With Ltd-Edition T-Shirt Sale
Cathy Merenda Joins Sony/ATV Music Publishing As Senior Vice President, Broadcast And Media Rights
Metallica Pledges 750K Towards Wildfire Relief Efforts
Lizzo, Tool, And Tame Impala To Headline Bonnaroo 2020 - See Full Lineup!
Mura Masa Unveils "Teenage Headache Dreams" (With Ellie Rowsell)
Halsey Announces North American Leg Of Manic World Tour
Yola To Make "Austin City Limits" Debut!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3359239 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0081968307495117 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how