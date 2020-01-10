Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 10/01/2020

Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"

Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Selena Gomez's highly anticipated new album RARE is available now via Interscope Records/Universal Music. "RARE represents a look into my journey of healing and growth," says Gomez. "It's by far the work I am most proud of to date."

Gomez landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition, the song is Gomez's fastest song to be certified platinum. Gomez co-wrote "Lose You To Love Me" with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson and Robin Fredriksson. "Lose You To Love Me", is currently #2 at Top 40 Radio with 760 million cumulative streams globally. The song closed out the year appearing on many "best songs of 2019" critics' lists. The accompanying music video shot by the acclaimed Sophie Muller has received over 213 million views on YouTube.

"Lose You To Love Me" is Gomez's 29th song on the Billboard Hot 100 with 14 of the songs going Top 20. Gomez has had a total of eight Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100 and previously reached No.5 with "Same Old Love" and "Good For You". Selena's "Bad Liar" was named No. 1 on Billboard's "100 Best Songs of 2017." Earlier this year, Gomez was featured on "I Can't Get Enough" with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy. In 2018, she collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B on the global hit "Taki Taki", which became one of the fastest videos to reach over 100 million views. Her previous eighteen singles including "It Ain't Me" with Kygo, "Bad Liar", "Fetish", "Wolves" x Marshmello and "Back to You" all have been certified by the RIAA. As a solo artist Gomez has accumulated over 22.3 billion global streams.






