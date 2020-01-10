Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/01/2020

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Ordinary Man' Set For Friday, February 21 Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has set Friday, February 21 as the release date for his new ORDINARY MAN album. Marking his first new solo music in almost 10 years, the album has been preceded by the release of two singles, the title #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard," which was followed by "Straight To Hell" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash (watch the video here). The album's track will be available instantly with any pre-order of the album. Pre-order the album here.

ORDINARY MAN will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 OZZY prizes (including an official OZZY laminate to get into any show on the 2020 "NO MORE TOURS 2," meet and greets with OZZY, a gift certificate to the OZZY global store and much more!) All details on the sweepstakes can be found at www.ozzy.com.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," OZZY says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, ORDINARY MAN, features a who's-who of OZZY friends and collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," OZZY explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."






