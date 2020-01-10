Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 10/01/2020

John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actor John Legend kicks off 2020 with the release of a new original song "Conversations in The Dark." Legend premiered the song today across all music platforms in advance of his guest appearance on NBC's Award-winning hit television show This Is Us where the song will be featured. Legend's appearance on This Is Us airs on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
"Conversations in the Dark" captures the warmth and sweetness of falling in love in the only way that John Legend can. The song is a sweet, stripped-down love letter that echoes the quiet conversations that happen between two people when no one else is around.

"Conversations in The Dark" was written by Legend, Gregg Wattenberg, Jesse Fink, Kellen Pomeranz and Chance Peña and was Produced by Gregg Wattenberg and Pom Pom.
For more information, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.






