Dillon Francis & Yung Gravy Announce 2020 Tour

04/25 - WALLINGFORD, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready to drip like never before, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy have teamed up to co-headline "Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice," a national multi-city tour sponsored by TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. The tour kicks off March 23rd in Pittsburgh and then turns up in major markets across the nation including Detroit, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta and concludes at The Dome in Wallingford, CT on April 25th.A special artist pre-sale goes live Tuesday January 14 at 10am local time followed by a CITI pre-sale the same day at 12pm local time. The Spotify pre-sale launches Wednesday, January 15 at 10am local time, and the Songkick pre-sale follows Thursday, January 16 at 10am local time.Tickets officially go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 am local time.As avid TikTok users, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy will be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the tour via TikTok. Follow them on the platform @dillonfrancis and @yunggravy, and get access to their exclusive TikTok sound playlist. TikTok is becoming the leading destination in music artist discovery, with songs from Yung Gravy spawning over 500k videos created. Dillon Francis continues riding high on the success of his new project Magic Is Real [IDGAFOS/Mad Decent], which capped off a monumental 2019 for the Platinum-selling DJ and producer.Meanwhile, Yung Gravy's meteoric rise remains highlighted by nearly half-a-billion streams on his 2019 full-length debut, Sensational [Republic Records], which also bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not to mention, he landed a pair of gold singles and sold out shows around the world.This dynamic duo deliver what promises to be an unforgettable tour.TOUR DATES:03/23 - PITTSBURGH, PA @ Stage AE03/24 - COLUMBUS, OH @ Express Live!03/25 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ The Intersection03/27 - DETROIT, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre03/28 - MADISON, WI @ The Sylvee03/30 - ST. LOUIS, MO @ The Pageant04/01 - KANSAS CITY, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland04/02 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ The Criterion04/04 - HOUSTON, TX @ Revention Music Center04/05 - SAN ANTONIO, TX @ Aztec Theatre04/09 - DALLAS, TX @ The Bomb Factory04/10- LUBBOCK, TX @ Lonestar Pavilion04/15 - NEW ORLEANS, LA @ The Fillmore04/16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company04/17 - ATLANTA, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy04/18 - TALLAHASSEE, FL @ The Moon04/20 - NASHVILLE, TN @ Marathon Music Works04/22 - CHARLOTTE, NC @ The Fillmore04/23 - RALEIGH, NC @ The Ritz04/24 - WASHINGTON, DC @ Echostage04/25 - WALLINGFORD, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale



