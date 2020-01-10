Introducing Darren DPaul Wise - Music Director For The Drew Pearson Live Television

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darren DPaul Wise the Dallas-based guitarist is currently the music director for the Drew Pearson Live television show on ABC. This is a sports and entertainment primetime NFL pregame show based on the late night talk show format with a live on-set band led by DPaul.￼￼



All themes and segment music have been written, recorded and produced by DPaul since 2013. His background includes multiple signed bands, session work for record labels, touring guitarist, published hit song writer and music for NASCAR, MLB, NBA, Chevrolet, various TV shows and commercials.



