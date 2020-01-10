Dream-Pop Artist Ilja Alexander Shares 'Someday' Single!





London-based Dream-pop artist Ilja Alexander has announced his single 'Someday' set for release on 17 January via Green Monk Records. The track was produced by Curtis Richardson (Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Joss Stone), Adien Lewis (Taemin, SHINee, NCT Dream) and Alexander, mixed by Matt Wiggins (U2, Adele, Lorde) and mastered by Randy Merrill (Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga). Alexander has garnered substantial support in Indonesia including Cosmopolitan Magazine and CLEO Magazine, with his previous single shooting to #1 on the radio chart. He has also toured extensively in both Japan and Indonesia.

Originally from Amsterdam, Alexander has recently formed a band in London. Although his parents were not musical, his grandfather was a gifted piano player. One day his father was playing Beethoven's Für Elise when Alexander took a seat at the piano and began to play it himself. During high school, Alexander and his siblings were involved in music. He went on an exchange program to Osaka where he discovered that people were interested in his music. It was there that he decided to become a professional singer-songwriter.

Inspired by a wide array of artists and eras, Alexander cites influences from acts such as Electric Light Orchestra, The Libertines, John Lennon, Paul Mc Cartney, The Beach Boys, Burt Bacharach. However, his own tapestry of love, life, heartache and hope contains elements of Beach House, Porcelain Raft and The Lightning Seeds.

With gentle strokes and electronic embellishments, Ilja Alexander chisels emotion, impressions and yearnings into 'Someday.' His meditations on the "girl of his dreams" are wrapped in textures of instrumental feeling, offering a bird's eye view of his hopes, dreams and longing. However, the great beauty of the track lies in his vocal abilities, and how with every repeated listen his voice develops a deeper resonance.

Speaking of the track he explains "I wrote 'Someday' on a piano and it sounded like an indie sound. My good friends and co-producers, Curtis Richardson and Adien Lewis, then decided to take me out of my comfort zone, and on the morning of the studio recordings presented to me the electronic urban pop production of the song. I was totally unconnected to the sounds and so discomforted and vexed by the production that I just couldn't sing on the production for the first two hours. Luckily, I soon came to like the production. In fact, I now think it is one of my most favoured recorded songs so far."




