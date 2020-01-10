Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February





Edmondson's knack for the art of storytelling is in evidence throughout the songs on If I Don't Try. There is a depth inherent in the aforementioned "Lovers Lake," which chronicles teenage star-crossed lovers and their secret rendezvous. He leans more toward his own personal experience in the case of "You Said It, I Meant It," a song that delineates the sorrowful arc of two people falling apart. All of his musical stories are told, and performed, from a deep-seated conviction to do things his own way. "I don't have any interest in following the book," he says. "I believe music should be what you want it to be. There's a lot of pressure to 'be commercial.' But I want to capture my music in a way that makes me feel good, without trying to follow anybody's rules. I think it's really important to be authentic to yourself. As long as you put your heart and soul into your music and make it your own, people will see that — and they'll identify with it, too."



Born in Montgomery,



Growing up, Edmondson was raised in an artistic family - his father is a musician - and he found a love for the guitar at a young age. Early on, he gravitated toward guitar players like Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page ("the first rock god I worshiped!") and



He released two EPs, Higher Ground and Lovers Lake, and hit the road hard, earning fans through his engaging and dynamic live performances. With over 150 shows under his belt in 2019 alone, Edmondson has also made his bones by appearing three times at the 30A Songwriters Festival (2020 will denote his fourth performance there), twice at River Jam



Indeed, Edmondson sees the art of playing live as a two-way give-and-take between performer and audience. "The most important thing to do in any performance situation is to make it become a conversation," he says. "I want people to leave knowing my name — but I also want to leave knowing theirs. Night after night, I get up onstage and try new things, hoping to find out what's going to light the fire. That's what drives me. It's my passion. And that's what I want to do with my life — I want to get up there and surprise not only the audience, but myself."



Wyatt Edmondson 2020 Tour Schedule:

January 9 - Harrisonburg, VA / Friendly Fermenter

January 10 - Greensboro, NC /

January 11 - Richmond, VA / On The ROX

January 12 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain Vineyards

January 17-20 -

January 22 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs East

January 24 - Montgomery, AL / Montgomery Lion's Club (noon show)

January 24 - Montgomery, AL / The Tipping Point

January 25 - Duluth, GA / Red Clay

January 26 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel

January 30 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)

February 5 - Tupelo, MS / Blue Canoe

February 7 - Tampa, FL / Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 13 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)

February 20 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's Shack

February 21 - Memphis, TN / South Main Sounds

February 25 - Montgomery, AL / Capri Theatre

February 26 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs East

February 27 - Mobile, AL / The People's Room of Mobile

March 6 - Sylva, NC / Balsam Falls Brewing Co.

March 8 - Nashville, TN / Nashville Tour Stop (Wyatt solo)

March 11 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's Shack

March 12 - Nashville, TN / Bluebird Cafe (Wyatt solo)

March 13 - Wilmington, NC / Flytrap Brewing Company

March 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC / Hard Rock Café

March 18 - Washington, DC / DIVE

March 19 - Baltimore, MD / Cabaret at Germano's

March 20 - Harrisonburg, VA / Restless Moon Brewing

March 21 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain Vineyards

… more dates to be announced soon!



https://wyattedmondson.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based Americana/roots rock singer-songwriter Wyatt Edmondson is set to release his third EP, If I Don't Try, on February 21, 2020 on all digital platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl. Recorded at Cathy Jo Studio and Great Hill Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Shawn Byrne and Ryan Youmans, the EP takes the listener on a journey of hope and maturity. From the resilient resonance of the aurally enticing opening title track "If I Don't Try" to the understated acoustic shimmer of "Amber" to the intimate-partner travelogue of "Lovers Lake," Edmondson displays an original voice that's wise beyond his years.Edmondson's knack for the art of storytelling is in evidence throughout the songs on If I Don't Try. There is a depth inherent in the aforementioned "Lovers Lake," which chronicles teenage star-crossed lovers and their secret rendezvous. He leans more toward his own personal experience in the case of "You Said It, I Meant It," a song that delineates the sorrowful arc of two people falling apart. All of his musical stories are told, and performed, from a deep-seated conviction to do things his own way. "I don't have any interest in following the book," he says. "I believe music should be what you want it to be. There's a lot of pressure to 'be commercial.' But I want to capture my music in a way that makes me feel good, without trying to follow anybody's rules. I think it's really important to be authentic to yourself. As long as you put your heart and soul into your music and make it your own, people will see that — and they'll identify with it, too."Born in Montgomery, Alabama 25 years ago, Edmondson ultimately moved to Nashville to pursue his music dreams, albeit in the midst of facing one particular obstacle along the way. Despite being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa as a teenager, Edmondson decided not to let his degenerative eye condition slow him down in the least. "I remember so clearly being 15 and finding out I was losing my vision," he says. "But something in me was like, 'This is your chance to use what's been brewing and stirring up inside you to help prove that people can do anything they want to in spite of the cards they're dealt.' For me, that was music. It's really been the thing that gets me up in the morning. It keeps me going, and I'm very thankful for that. I hope it can inspire others as well."Growing up, Edmondson was raised in an artistic family - his father is a musician - and he found a love for the guitar at a young age. Early on, he gravitated toward guitar players like Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page ("the first rock god I worshiped!") and Dave Matthews ("as soon as I heard Dave play, I put down the electric guitar and picked up an acoustic"), but hearing Bob Marley made him fall in love with the idea of songwriting.He released two EPs, Higher Ground and Lovers Lake, and hit the road hard, earning fans through his engaging and dynamic live performances. With over 150 shows under his belt in 2019 alone, Edmondson has also made his bones by appearing three times at the 30A Songwriters Festival (2020 will denote his fourth performance there), twice at River Jam Music Festival, and at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival (to name but a few). In 2020, he plans to continue his tour routing through the Southeast and will also venture to the West Coast, into Texas, and up to the Northeast. (See confirmed tour schedule below, with more tour dates and album release shows to be announced soon.)Indeed, Edmondson sees the art of playing live as a two-way give-and-take between performer and audience. "The most important thing to do in any performance situation is to make it become a conversation," he says. "I want people to leave knowing my name — but I also want to leave knowing theirs. Night after night, I get up onstage and try new things, hoping to find out what's going to light the fire. That's what drives me. It's my passion. And that's what I want to do with my life — I want to get up there and surprise not only the audience, but myself."Wyatt Edmondson 2020 Tour Schedule:January 9 - Harrisonburg, VA / Friendly FermenterJanuary 10 - Greensboro, NC / Little Brother BrewingJanuary 11 - Richmond, VA / On The ROXJanuary 12 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain VineyardsJanuary 17-20 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL / 30A Songwriters Festival (Wyatt solo)January 22 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs EastJanuary 24 - Montgomery, AL / Montgomery Lion's Club (noon show)January 24 - Montgomery, AL / The Tipping PointJanuary 25 - Duluth, GA / Red Clay Music FoundryJanuary 26 - Nashville, TN / Hutton HotelJanuary 30 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)February 5 - Tupelo, MS / Blue CanoeFebruary 7 - Tampa, FL / Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoFebruary 13 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)February 20 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's ShackFebruary 21 - Memphis, TN / South Main SoundsFebruary 25 - Montgomery, AL / Capri TheatreFebruary 26 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs EastFebruary 27 - Mobile, AL / The People's Room of MobileMarch 6 - Sylva, NC / Balsam Falls Brewing Co.March 8 - Nashville, TN / Nashville Tour Stop (Wyatt solo)March 11 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's ShackMarch 12 - Nashville, TN / Bluebird Cafe (Wyatt solo)March 13 - Wilmington, NC / Flytrap Brewing CompanyMarch 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC / Hard Rock CaféMarch 18 - Washington, DC / DIVEMarch 19 - Baltimore, MD / Cabaret at Germano'sMarch 20 - Harrisonburg, VA / Restless Moon BrewingMarch 21 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain Vineyards… more dates to be announced soon!https://wyattedmondson.com



