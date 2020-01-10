Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/01/2020

Game Zero Releases 'We Are Right' Music Video

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'WE ARE RIGHT', the new video and single from Italian hard rock/modern metal band GAME ZERO, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming second album, 'W.A.R. - WE ARE RIGHT', due on February 28th, 2020 via ART GATES RECORDS.

'W.A.R. - WE ARE RIGHT' has been recorded at The Fog Studio 2.0/Studio Compresso mixed and produced by Antonio Aronne, mastered at Elephant Mastering by Riccardo Parenti. Vocals Production by Enrico 'Erk' Scutti.

The cover artwork has been designed by Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing); visual concept by Alessandro 'Alexincubus' Pallotta.

Tracklist as follows:

1. We Are Right
2. Goodbye
3. You've Got To Move On
4. Don't You
5. Believe
6. The Ghost
7. Compromise
8. The Stranger
9. Blow Me Away
10. You Choke Me
11. Lying
12. Full of Nothing

GAME ZERO is:
Mark Wright - Vocals, Rhythm guitars
AlexIncubus - Lead guitars
Dave J - Drum
Acey Guns - Bass guitar

GAME ZERO is a modern metal band formed back in 2013 who combine classic and modern metal elements creating songs with powerful riffs and evocative melodies. Introspective and intimate lyrics with a huge, unique sound create a well distinctive band's trade mark. Founded by AlexIncubus (former Theatres des Vampires) and Mark Wright, the band recorded and published its first album "Rise" in 2015 with the label Agoge Records.

The first single 'The city with no ends' was selected and included in the soundtrack of the animated feature 'East end', released in 2017 in Italian cinemas and screened at major European film festivals such Cannes Film Festival. 'The city with no ends' music video got several awards overseas, ranking in the top spots of the film festival in Miami and Los Angeles (USA).

Between 2016 and 2017 GAME ZERO did their first European tour sharing the stage with bands like Sabaton and Equilibrium. On July 2018 GAME ZERO played at Faine Misto Festival, with many artists like the Queen of Metal Tarja Turunen, The Rasmus, Oomph, Betraying the Martyris, Amaranthe, Dope, Vader, Infected Rain and many more. On March 2019 GAME ZERO played as main support for Amorphis plus some shows in Latvia.

www.gamezeroband.com
www.facebook.com/gamezeroband
www.instagram.com/gamezeroband
www.artgatesrecords.com






Most read news of the week
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Halsey Announces North American Leg Of Manic World Tour
Dream Nails Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
Nada Surf Releases New Single 'So Much Love'
Nathaniel Rateliff To Release First Solo Album In Nearly Seven Years On February 14, 2010
Genesys Survey Reveals The "Ηold" Music That Transcends Borders
Human Nature To Donate All Of Ticket Sales Of 1/25 Show To Australia Bushfire Relief Efforts
Juliana Hatfield Releases 'Can't Stand Losing You' Video Directed By Rachel Lichtman
Alicia Keys Drops New Song "Underdog" With Music Video
The Amity Affliction Announce New Album & Release Video For New Single 'Soak Me In Bleach'
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Emily King Shares 'Teach You' Featuring Sara Bareilles
Mary Bragg Enlists Drivin N Cryin For Cover Of 'Don't Walk Away'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0293019 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062861442565918 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how