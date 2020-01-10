The Innovative Hip Hop Album 'Patient Zero' From Prime Sinister Has Dropped





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Patient Zero' is the brand new album from innovative hip-hop star Prime Sinister. The concept album which was released on the 10th of January 2020 has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of its release, with Prime Sinister treating his fans every week with a brand new music video for each single released. With over 58,000 views, Prime Sinister is making an explosive impact with songs from the album. Prime Sinister is determined to not let hip-hop die at the hands of hypercapitalism and successfully delivers with this new album an injection of life into the genre, even if that life takes place in an alternate universe!

Already an international award-winning filmmaker for his short film 'The Chaos Candidate: How Trump Won", Farhaan Aziz now continues his musical endeavour as Prime Sinister. Featuring a huge array of epic UK hip-hop producers, Prime Sinister's album, Patient Zero, is one which feels destined to become a milestone in the genre. Taking place in the alternate universe known as Rage where even the most intangible capabilities endure, the listener joins the narrator on this conceptual journey as he tells stories of the surrounding developments. The most interesting thing about the universe in question is that it offers its inhabitants the ability to function at 100%, as opposed to 5% in the normal world.

Equally as innovative as the themes in this concept album is the style with which Prime Sinister expresses the occurrences in the dystopia. Showcasing his original style of rhyming, 'syllablism' is introduced in the first track of the album as the common tongue in the universe of Rage, a complex rhyming style which can be defined simply as the consecutive use of rhyming syllable patterns. The lyrical style constructs a symmetrical sequence, taking on a life of its own, perfectly encapsulating a new language in a universe which is unpolluted by human ego.

The all-star production behind Patient Zero includes Baileys Brown, Leaf Dog, Badhabitz, Illinformed, Muckaniks, Chemo, GhostTown, Sean Peng, Morriarchi, Harvey Gunn, Ded Tebiase and Farmabeats.




