Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5IbPKLTr1dzbOoEtxVnNIC?highlight=spotify:track:7HjxQd3aVlGaemM4BRLu8x New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Premiering on one of the UK's top Classical stations, Scala Radio, Rodrigo Leao's new single 'O Método' demonstrates a deft expertise of neo-classical techniques.Having performed with the likes of such innovative artists as Portishead's Beth Gibbons; The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon; Tindersticks' Stuart Staples, not to mention Ryuichi Sakamoto and Ludovico Einaudi and composing three major film soundtracks, Rodrigo Leao may not be a name you are familiar with - but his latest project is set to change that.Following on from the release of title-track 'O Método' will be the BMG International worldwide release of Rodrigo's new album, released 21st February 2020."O Método was one of the last pieces I wrote for this new album. It is a piece full of happiness and tranquility, perhaps because it was written in a place that is very special for me: Avis, in the Alentejo region, in southern Portugal. I spend a lot of time there with my family and my closest friends, so it is not surprising that it is a happy and quiet piece. Initially I wrote it as a theme for piano and string quartet. But it changed once Federico Albanese, our co-producer of this album, listened to the melody. He suggested that we transform the arrangements into a more rhythmic and enveloping piece"Firstly gaining fame as keyboardist in the hugely successful band, Madredeus (amassing over 3 million album sales worldwide), he has since forged a solo career which has seen him perform with His latest project is O Método (trans. The Method), already being spoken about as the pinnacle of his output so far, an album which sees him takes his minimalist, ethereal soundscapes to new frontiers, both comforting and challenging the listener with questions which don't necessarily have answers.Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmgspain?lang=esInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmgspain/Website: https://www.rodrigoleao.pt/en/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5IbPKLTr1dzbOoEtxVnNIC?highlight=spotify:track:7HjxQd3aVlGaemM4BRLu8x



