Alternative 10/01/2020

Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PORN rings in the New Year with a new single "A Lovely Day" off of their anticipated album No Monsters in God's Eyes, Act III.

In this final act of the Mr Strangler Trilogy and No Monsters in God's Eyes album series, the convicted serial killer Mr Strangler is facing his death, imprisoned and waiting for his execution while also being studied by psychiatrists. Even though he knows he is doomed, Mr Strangler is escaping his cell mentally, trying to figure out how he can physically escape and get his revenge. For him, if there is a will, there is a way and that's why for him it is a lovely day. This is a song about hope and perseverance. A little hope can enlighten a miserable day.

The visualizer can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/Bhb9HzEtZKk

Streaming links:
■ PORN on spotify : https://tinyurl.com/yam9tsfu
■ PORN on youtube : https://tinyurl.com/y7mjdbcr
■ PORN on apple music : https://tinyurl.com/uynlynb
■ PORN on deezer : https://tinyurl.com/ya78s98y
■ PORN on bandcamp : https://tinyurl.com/y9akbm8v

In 2017, PORN released its third album : The Ogre Inside.- Act I, the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. In 2019, the band released the second act of its trilogy : The Darkest of Human Desires - Act II. On March 27, 2020, PORN returns with the final act : No Monsters in God's Eyes - Act III.

The Ogre Inside is an album about inner struggle, about dark desires, and how society can oppress your will. This is a fight no one can win, the Ogre that devours you from the inside always wins. The album is an invocation, a way to set the Ogre free, embrace your "true self" and allow your darkest desires to express themselves. It's an incitement to act. The Ogre Inside won this inner struggle, giving birth to Mr Strangler.

In the second opus, Mr Strangler, by embracing his "true self ", expresses his dark impulses without limitations and has no boundaries. With his crew, Mr Strangler commits murders and massacres. He also invites everyone to make a step forward and act, invites you to express your darkest desires and join his death cult. For Mr Strangler and his team, the Ogre was released. They let the darkest of human desires be : murder.

In this last part, Mr Strangler's bloody odyssey comes to an end. He is in jail awaiting execution. This final Act is his testament. Faced with the imminent end of his life, he takes stock of his life and begins a dialogue with his death and enjoins everyone to continue his work... the work of God, because if God exists everything is his. And even the worst monsters are the children of God. There is no monsters in God's eyes.

After collaborating with Tom Baker (responsible for the masterings of legendary albums like Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar, NIN's Downward Spiral, Ministry's Psalm 69 or Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe...), PORN gave Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Studio in Los Angeles) the task of mastering this album. Lucey previously worked with Ghost, Marilyn Manson, Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more.

PORN formed when psychology and sociology student Philippe Deschemin aka Mr Strangler decided to start a band. Named after the Pornography album by The Cure and influenced by bands like Type O Negative, Nine Inch Nails, TOOL, Killing Joke... and legendary acts like David Bowie, Alice Cooper, and Pink Floyd. His mission was to create dark, sexy and dangerous music. "Something like a beautiful, tasty fruit with a razor blade inside called Murder Rock.

PORN has shared stages with major rock acts across Europe including Murderdolls, CKY, Hanoi Rocks, Christian Death, OOMPH!, Lord Of The Lost, ASP, Front Line Assembly and as a headliner act in major venues.

PORN Live band:
Philippe Deschemin aka Mr Strangler : Vocals
Erwan Frugier aka The One : Guitar
Stephane Rimasauskas aka Zinzin Stiopa : Guitar
Hervé Guillemard Aka The priest : Bass
Lucas Delobelle : Drums

PORN - No monsters in God's eyes - Act III

20 - Dead in every eyes
21 - High summer sun - Part 1
22 - A lovely day
23 - Low winter hope - Part 1
24 - In an endless dream
25 - Low winter hope - Part 2
26 - Sky outside
27 - High summer sun - Part 2
28 - Some happy moments
29 - God's creatures
30 - Low winter hope - Part 3
31 - Among dark red roses
32 - Mr Strangler's last words
Digipack - 13 tracks - 59 minutes






