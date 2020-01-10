Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/01/2020

Jason Kui Debuts First Track From His Forthcoming Album, 'Naka'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prosthetic Records is proud to announce the second studio album from guitar maestro, Jason Kui. Naka is a diverse and exciting collection of songs that show off his eclectic prowess. His travels as a sought-after session musician have inspired his writing process for Naka and his broader musical journey. Naka will be released via Prosthetic on February 14. Pre-orders are available now.

The first track to be taken from the album is titled Pixel Invasion; a play through video of the track can be viewed HERE or below. Pixel Invasion is available to stream on all digital platforms immediately.

Of the track, Jason comments: "Pixel Invasion is an homage to 80's-early 90's video games. There is a strong gaming vibe to it - it has exhilarating riffs and catchy melodies, assisted by Anup Sastry's intensive drumming and mixing skills, it boosts the energy to the max. Last but not least, I invited the mighty Andy James to play a ripping guitar solo."

The album title is a Japanese word meaning "in between"; Jason has applied the meaning of the word to his own life and work in the form of balance and contrast. The album straddles both heavy and melodic music, charting the desire for balance in his artistic, professional and personal life and absorbing Naka as a principle to live by.

Embracing elements of modern metal, hard rock - and of course, never shying away from a ballad - Jason showcases an extraordinary talent and understanding of his craft. Taking his cues from masters in the field such as John Petrucci and Andy Timmons, he has the ability to bring his distinctive guitar-led music to a new generation of fans.

Naka track list & album art

1. Splash!
2. Pixel Invasion feat. Andy James
3. Interlude - Roseneath
4. Naka feat. Andy Timmons
5. Meanbird feat. Tom Quayle
6. The Creator / The Destroyer feat. Poh Hock
7. Dance of Awakening The Spirit Part II, The Ballad of The Headless Horseman
8. Games Brown (Hey!)
9. Intro to Then and Now
10.Then and Now






