Music Industry 10/01/2020

Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Bronx, NY, native's first single of 2020 is nothing less than a 'tear jerker'. It might just be her most personal song thus far.

MVB Records Pop and R&B princess just released her first single of 2020, and after listening to it one thing is clear, this is a 'very' personal song. Jewels not only asks for forgiveness in this song, but she also ask for a second chance. In an era when females are just as abrasive as their male counterparts, Jewels seems to not be afraid of showing the vulnerable side of a woman. This is a song that will surely find its way into the playlists of her current fans, and also will be on repeat for people out there who are experiencing the 'New Year Relationship Blues'.



"Since You've Been Gone" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and all other popular music streaming services. Music enthusiasts can also listen to more from Jewels by visiting her 'coming soon' website www.TalentedJewels.com, and clicking on the links of their choice. Jewels getting ready to release her 1st EP soon, and is also writing songs for her 1st album; according to MVB Records. 'Since You've Been Gone" is the lead single off of her future Summer 2020 album.






