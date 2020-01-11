Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/01/2020

Picture This Releases New Single "Winona Ryder"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following over 170 million total streams and widespread critical acclaim, Irish international phenomenon Picture This share a brand-new single entitled "Winona Ryder" today.

Picture This lead vocalist, Ryan Hennessy, discusses the new single, "I think everybody has experienced that star stuck feeling at least once in their lives. When you meet a celebrity or somebody you really look up to, it almost doesn't feel real and it sets your heart racing and stomach tumbling and you don't really know how to act. "Winona Ryder" is a song about getting that feeling but not with a celebrity, instead with a girl. This happened at a time where I had given up on love and companionship. I was reminded that it still exists. Someone can unexpectedly walk into your life and turn it upside down in the best way through grace, beauty, and recklessness. "Winona Ryder" is a celebration of the nervousness and edginess bestowed on you by someone you are in awe of."

Kicking off 2020 with the release of "Winona Ryder", Picture This sets up to release their third studio album. Stay tuned for more information soon!
Picture This also recently announced a stadium sized tour this Summer across Ireland, see below!

Ireland's hottest musical export in decades, Picture This arrived as a phenomenon with their self-titled 2017 full-length debut, Picture This. Certified triple-platinum in Ireland, it held the #1 spot Overall in the country for four weeks, while topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since the band's formation, they've impressively sold over 400K tickets. In 2017 they headlined a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd's Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and 3Arena. Summer 2018 marked the band's first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show selling out over 3 months prior. During late 2018, they teamed up with super producer Jayson Dezuzio to record the 2019 follow-up, MDRN LV. Since its release, MDRN LV has become the top selling album from an Irish Artist in 2019. Continuing the band's record-breaking tour achievements, just this year the band sold out a five-night stand at
picturethis.lnk.to/WRPR
www.picturethismusic.com/tour






Most read news of the week
Hailee Steinfeld Shares New "Wrong Direction" Music Video
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Halsey Announces North American Leg Of Manic World Tour
Dream Nails Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
Nada Surf Releases New Single 'So Much Love'
Alicia Keys Drops New Song "Underdog" With Music Video
Genesys Survey Reveals The "Ηold" Music That Transcends Borders
Human Nature To Donate All Of Ticket Sales Of 1/25 Show To Australia Bushfire Relief Efforts
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0405390 secs // 4 () queries in 0.008760929107666 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how