Picture This Releases New Single "Winona Ryder"

picturethis.lnk.to/WRPR

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following over 170 million total streams and widespread critical acclaim, Irish international phenomenon Picture This share a brand-new single entitled "Winona Ryder" today. Picture This lead vocalist, Ryan Hennessy, discusses the new single, "I think everybody has experienced that star stuck feeling at least once in their lives. When you meet a celebrity or somebody you really look up to, it almost doesn't feel real and it sets your heart racing and stomach tumbling and you don't really know how to act. "Winona Ryder" is a song about getting that feeling but not with a celebrity, instead with a girl. This happened at a time where I had given up on love and companionship. I was reminded that it still exists. Someone can unexpectedly walk into your life and turn it upside down in the best way through grace, beauty, and recklessness. "Winona Ryder" is a celebration of the nervousness and edginess bestowed on you by someone you are in awe of."Kicking off 2020 with the release of "Winona Ryder", Picture This sets up to release their third studio album. Stay tuned for more information soon! Picture This also recently announced a stadium sized tour this Summer across Ireland, see below!Ireland's hottest musical export in decades, Picture This arrived as a phenomenon with their self-titled 2017 full-length debut, Picture This. Certified triple-platinum in Ireland, it held the #1 spot Overall in the country for four weeks, while topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since the band's formation, they've impressively sold over 400K tickets. In 2017 they headlined a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd's Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and 3Arena. Summer 2018 marked the band's first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show selling out over 3 months prior. During late 2018, they teamed up with super producer Jayson Dezuzio to record the 2019 follow-up, MDRN LV. Since its release, MDRN LV has become the top selling album from an Irish Artist in 2019. Continuing the band's record-breaking tour achievements, just this year the band sold out a five-night stand at




