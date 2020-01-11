Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 11/01/2020

Baby Goth Releases New Single "Afterparty"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baby Goth returns with a brand new single entitled "Afterparty" today via Republic Records.
On the track, she bewitches with seductively stoned verses with a hazy and hypnotic hook. From top to bottom, it unfolds as a dark, dynamic, and deep anthem like only she can deliver.

Emerging from darkness and into the spotlight, Baby Goth cast a singular sonic spell over alternative, pop and hip-hop in 2019. Her self-titled debut EP, Baby Goth, stirred up over 20 million streams and counting with "Swimming" feat. Trippie Redd & Lil Xan cracking 4.1 million on Spotify alone. Meanwhile, she magnetically attracted praise from HYPEBEAST, Complex and more as LA Weekly recently claimed she "brings a breath of fresh air to the pop/R&B/hip-hop landscape."
Fall under her spell in 2020 with more music coming soon.






