Baby Goth Releases New Single "Afterparty"

Fall under her spell in 2020 with more music coming soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baby Goth returns with a brand new single entitled "Afterparty" today via Republic Records.On the track, she bewitches with seductively stoned verses with a hazy and hypnotic hook. From top to bottom, it unfolds as a dark, dynamic, and deep anthem like only she can deliver.Emerging from darkness and into the spotlight, Baby Goth cast a singular sonic spell over alternative, pop and hip-hop in 2019. Her self-titled debut EP, Baby Goth, stirred up over 20 million streams and counting with " Swimming " feat. Trippie Redd Lil Xan cracking 4.1 million on Spotify alone. Meanwhile, she magnetically attracted praise from HYPEBEAST, Complex and more as LA Weekly recently claimed she "brings a breath of fresh air to the pop/R&B/hip-hop landscape."Fall under her spell in 2020 with more music coming soon.



