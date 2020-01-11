TLE Cinco Releases New Project "Self Conscious" Ft. Nle Choppa, Stunna 4 Vegas, Rylo Rodriguez



Today, Alabama native TLE Cinco drops his sophomore project Self Conscious via 300 Entertainment. TLE first started building momentum with the release of his first mixtape 20CINCO last year, which also featured stand out track "All The Money" ft. Tee Grizzley. He then continued to make waves with his NLE Choppa assisted regional hit "Check Dis" racking up over 5 million streams to date. Self Conscious finds TLE pairing his rapid-fire raucous raps with hard-hitting beats along all while staying true to his roots with collaborations with fellow Alabama rappers OMB Peezy, Rylo Rodriguez, and Clever. Without a doubt, Self Conscious solidifies TLE Cinco's title as one of the fastest rising rappers coming out of the south and the proclaimed hometown hero of his city. Along with the release of this project comes the music video for "FastLane" ft. Clever which you can watch below.




