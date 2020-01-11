Georgia On My Mind Tour Returns For 2020









GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Celebrating The



March 15: Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following several successful runs since its debut in 2014, GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Celebrating The Music of Ray Charles, is returning, visiting 26 cities across the US in February and March. The show features an all-star cast including Emmy Award Winning singer-songwriter Clint Holmes, 10-time GRAMMY Award Winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6, 6-time GRAMMY nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon and GRAMMY Award-winning saxophonists Tom Scott (for the first two shows only) and Kirk Whalum. This dynamic ensemble will perform iconic tunes from the catalogue of the American treasure Ray Charles including "Hit the Road Jack", " What'd I Say ", and of course, "Georgia on my Mind." Ray Charles is an American treasure who transcended racism, cultural upheavals, and spread his gospel, blues, jazz and country sound around the world. Charles won every major award from the Georgia Hall of Fame to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, from the Kennedy Center Honors to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame. This show celebrates his timeless and universal music by performers he would be proud to reflect his artistry. This is the only tribute to be approved and endorsed by the Ray Charles estate.GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Celebrating The Music of Ray Charles is produced and directed by award-winning music producer Larry Rosen and is part of his JAZZ ROOTS Concert Series. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2T1IOgRFeb. 7: Mount Baker Theatre - Bellingham, WAFeb. 8: Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, WAFeb. 9: Sunset Center - Carmel-By-The-Sea, CAFeb. 13: Harris Center - Folsom, CAFeb. 14: Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center - Livermore, CAFeb. 15: Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CAFeb. 16: Tower Theatre Productions - Fresno, CAFeb. 18: SJSU Hammer Theatre Center - San Jose, CAFeb. 21: Chandler Center for the Arts - Chandler, AZFeb. 22: Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa - Rancho Mirage, CAFeb. 23: Irvine Barclay Theatre - Irvine, CAFeb. 25: Hutchinson Fox Theatre - Hutchinson, KSFeb. 27: Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center - St. Louis, MOFeb. 28: Reynolds Performance Hall - Conway, ARFeb. 29: Germantown Performing Arts Center - Germantown, TNMarch 1: Arkansas State University Mountain Home - Mountain Home, ARMarch 5: BIG ARTS Sanibel - Sanibel, FLMarch 6: The Parker Playhouse - Fort Lauderdale, FLMarch 7: Sunrise Theatre - Fort Pierce, FLMarch 8: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FLMarch 9: Times Union Center for the Performing Arts - Jacksonville, FLMarch 10: Charleston Gaillard Center - Charleston, SCMarch 11: Cole Auditorium and Community Center - Hamlet, NCMarch 12: High Point Theatre - High Point, NCMarch 13: East Carolina University - Greenville, NCMarch 15: Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SC



