Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast

Lior Phillips is a live music fanatic born in Cape Town, South Africa. Currently residing in Chicago, IL, Phillips has written for numerous publications including GQ, The Quietus, Variety, i-D, Noisey, NPR, Rolling Stone, THE A.V. CLUB and Billboard. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Consequence Podcast Network is kicking off 2020 with the release of their latest episode of This Must Be The Gig featuring the incomparable Alicia Keys. The 15-time GRAMMY Award winning music icon spoke with host Lior Phillips about her upcoming year. She's releasing her seventh studio album, ALICIA, her first album in four years; her book More Myself is due in a few months; and she'll be hosting the GRAMMY AWARDS for the second consecutive year."I definitely have been on a personal mission to connect with the different sides of myself," Keys shares in the exclusive interview. "There are so many pieces that make us who we are, and the rage and the anger are just as important as the resolution and the solution. The crazy is just as important as the rational. All of these parts are inside of us, and we deserve to be able to understand them and get to know them better."As an exclusive sneak peek, Keys spoke to Consequence of Sound to discuss both ALICIA and themes of empowerment, self-expression, and acceptance. She also stressed the importance of communing with every side of your self, the power of connection, the value of meditation, absolving guilt in the creative process, and the true meaning of being on your bulls.The full interview is available to stream at https://consequenceofsound.net/2020/01/conversations-with-consequence-alicia-keys/.This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Featuring conversations with headlining musicians, up-and-comers, and music industry personalities about the wild wild world of live music - as well as the latest news reports from the biggest tours and the festival scene. Music journalist and festival-globetrotter Lior Phillips captures the feeling of singing along with thousands of other fanatics, the lights flashing, the roar for an encore, the second the whole world outside this perfect moment disappears: This Must Be the Gig.Lior Phillips is a live music fanatic born in Cape Town, South Africa. Currently residing in Chicago, IL, Phillips has written for numerous publications including GQ, The Quietus, Variety, i-D, Noisey, NPR, Rolling Stone, THE A.V. CLUB and Billboard.



