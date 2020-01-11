Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/01/2020

Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast

Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Consequence Podcast Network is kicking off 2020 with the release of their latest episode of This Must Be The Gig featuring the incomparable Alicia Keys. The 15-time GRAMMY Award winning music icon spoke with host Lior Phillips about her upcoming year. She's releasing her seventh studio album, ALICIA, her first album in four years; her book More Myself is due in a few months; and she'll be hosting the GRAMMY AWARDS for the second consecutive year.
"I definitely have been on a personal mission to connect with the different sides of myself," Keys shares in the exclusive interview. "There are so many pieces that make us who we are, and the rage and the anger are just as important as the resolution and the solution. The crazy is just as important as the rational. All of these parts are inside of us, and we deserve to be able to understand them and get to know them better."

As an exclusive sneak peek, Keys spoke to Consequence of Sound to discuss both ALICIA and themes of empowerment, self-expression, and acceptance. She also stressed the importance of communing with every side of your self, the power of connection, the value of meditation, absolving guilt in the creative process, and the true meaning of being on your bulls.
The full interview is available to stream at https://consequenceofsound.net/2020/01/conversations-with-consequence-alicia-keys/.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Featuring conversations with headlining musicians, up-and-comers, and music industry personalities about the wild wild world of live music - as well as the latest news reports from the biggest tours and the festival scene. Music journalist and festival-globetrotter Lior Phillips captures the feeling of singing along with thousands of other fanatics, the lights flashing, the roar for an encore, the second the whole world outside this perfect moment disappears: This Must Be the Gig.

Lior Phillips is a live music fanatic born in Cape Town, South Africa. Currently residing in Chicago, IL, Phillips has written for numerous publications including GQ, The Quietus, Variety, i-D, Noisey, NPR, Rolling Stone, THE A.V. CLUB and Billboard.






Most read news of the week
Celeste Wins BBC Music's Sound Of 2020
Alicia Keys Drops New Song "Underdog" With Music Video
Genesys Survey Reveals The "Ηold" Music That Transcends Borders
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album
Mary Bragg Enlists Drivin N Cryin For Cover Of 'Don't Walk Away'
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Ordinary Man' Set For Friday, February 21 Release




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0355630 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0080142021179199 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how