Seth Glier Releases New Single 'Stages'

Jan 18, 2020 - McGonigel's Mucky Duck - Houston, TX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Seth Glier has released a new single. Entitled " Stages ", the new release draws upon traditional roots music while adding experimental instrumentation and pop sensibility, for a unique exploration of sound. Glier has been descried by NPR as having an "otherworldly" voice. He is set to embark on a national tour followed by a US State Department sponsored international tour as a music ambassador.Grammy-nominated Seth Glier is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi instrumentalist. NPR describes his voice as "otherworldly" while praising him as "an engaging performer and storyteller." His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternatively fight the power or break your heart.With five albums, five Independent Music Awards, and even a U.S. State Department sponsored international tour under his belt, Glier has also played with a diverse list of artists such as Ani DiFranco, Martin Sexton, James Taylor, Ronnie Spector, and Marc Cohn. He's currently on tour and is debuting new music, including his two latest songs "If It Wasn't For You" and " Stages ", both releasing in 2020. Inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, "If It Wasn't For You" echoes the young activist's own concepts about the transformative power of turning one's trauma into gratitude and awareness. " Stages " captures the magic and secret joy that's shared when close relationships evolve using the universal art of ritual. Both singles will be available on exclusive, collectible 7" vinyl in a very limited run, offered only at his live shows. Glier plans to put out more music throughout the year while continuing to connect with audiences using his eclectic, often humorous, and always insightful artistry.Upcoming tour dates:Jan 11, 2020 - McCabe's Guitar Shop - Santa Monica, CAJan 12, 2020 - AMSDconcerts - Bonita, CAJan 15, 2020 - James Little Theater - Santa Fe, NMJan 17, 2020 - One World Theatre - Austin, TXJan 18, 2020 - McGonigel's Mucky Duck - Houston, TX




