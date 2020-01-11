Jill Andrews To Release New Album "Thirties"





June 14-Columbus, OH-Rumba Café New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Jill Andrews will release her anticipated new album, Thirties, March 27 via Vulture Vulture/Tone Tree Music. In advance of the release, Andrews' new song, "Back Together," is debuting today.Her first solo release in nearly five years and the first project she has co-produced, Thirties is a deeply personal record that chronicles the beauty and brutality of Andrews' past decade. Through exploring the isolation and joys of motherhood, the loss of a partner and the path to standing up for yourself, Andrews uses the album to give a voice to the unsung moments and stories of women.As a companion to the album, Andrews will also release a new book entitled, Thirties: The Album in Portrait and Prose, the same day as the album. The book provides an in-depth look at the album through essays and photographs and features a foreword written by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Williams.Co-produced by Andrews and Lucas Morton, Thirties features thirteen new songs co-written by Andrews including album tracks "Sorry Now," "Forces" and "The Party." In addition to Andrews and Morton, the album features several renowned musicians and songwriters including Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves), Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert) and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves).Of the project, Andrews shares, "I thought my thirties would be different. I always thought at this age, people had it together: a stable relationship, a steady day job and a real sense of who they are. I thought I would have it together. My thirties have been spent single parenting, falling in and out of love, wrestling with voices from the past and struggling with the idea of the future. They have been full of change and growth, deep love and profound loss. They have been humbling and human. They have given me a story to tell. These stories are not all wild or awe-inspiring. Many moments may feel quiet and every day, but I believe that in moments like those, where our minds drift and our hearts ache, deepest truths can be found."In celebration of the release, Andrews will embark on a nationwide tour this spring including stops at Nashville's Mercy Lounge, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic, Philadelphia's The Locks at Sona, New York's Mercury Lounge, Boston's Club Passim and Chicago's Tonic Room among several others. See below for complete tour details.The release of Thirties follows a series of breakout years for the Nashville-based artist, who has released four albums as part of the acclaimed Americana groups the everybodyfields and Hush Kids in addition to her two full-length albums as a solo artist. Of her 2015 release, The War Inside, Paste declared, "The War Inside varies from sweet and solemn to strong and undefeated, telling her story while resonating with listeners' own turmoils. It's nearly impossible to not nod along to Andrews' ballads, feeling oddly close to her and to yourself," while American Songwriter praised, "Jill Andrews drives a song with vocals of someone you feel like you can trust."Andrews' music has been featured in numerous television shows including Grey's Anatomy, Nashville, The Good Wife, American Idol, Hart Of Dixie, Drop Dead Diva and Mistresses as well as the film Me, Him, Her. She has also toured extensively including shows with The Avett Brothers, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The Civil Wars.THIRTIES TRACK LIST1. "Sorry Now"2. "Sold My Heart"3. "Forces"4. " The Party 5. "Gimme The Beat Back"6. "Call It Even"7. " Back Together 8. " My Own Way 9. "River Swimming"10. "The Kids Are Growing Up"11. "Falling For"12. "Wherever I End Up"13. "The Way To Go"JILL ANDREWS CONFIRMED TOUR DATESJanuary 17-Santa Rosa, FL-30A Songwriters FestivalFebruary 3-10-Miami, FL-Cayamo CruiseFebruary 14-Abingdon, VA-Abingdon Music ExperienceApril 2-Nashville, TN-Mercy LoungeApril 3-Chattanooga, TN-SongbirdsApril 4-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's AtticApril 5-Greenville, SC-Radio RoomApril 16-Asheville, NC-Grey EagleApril 17-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle BackroomApril 18-Philadelphia, PA-The Locks at SonaApril 19-North Bethesda, MD-AMP By StrathmoreApril 22-New York, NY-Mercury LoungeApril 23-Northampton, MA-Parlor RoomApril 24-Portsmouth, NH-Book & BarApril 26-Cambridge, MA-Club PassimJune 11-Newport, KY-Southgate House RevivalJune 12-Chicago, IL-Tonic RoomJune 13-Cleveland, OH-Beachland TavernJune 14-Columbus, OH-Rumba Café



