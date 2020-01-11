Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 11/01/2020

Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week

Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish heavy rock band LUCIFER begin their third and final leg of their North American headline tour next week, beginning January 14 in Nashville and ending January 26 in Tampa. They will be joined by heavy metal ma

LUCIFER has been touring nonstop in support of their recent full-length album Lucifer II. The band recently wrapped a tour with The Hellacopters for select European shows in May and their first two North American headline tours. Additionally, the band has performed at festivals like Metal Days, Bukta Festival, and Beyond The Gates. They have previously performed at KISS Cruise, Psycho Las Vegas, Desertfest, Hellfest, Muskelrock, Sweden Rock, and Freak Valley.

The group, led by Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson, have celebrated massive success with the release of Lucifer II, turning heads with their addictive Sabbath-ian hard rock. The album charted at #40 on the German charts, #1 on the Swedish vinyl and hard rock charts, and #2 on the physical album charts.
LUCIFER have commenced work on Lucifer III, which is set for release March 2020. Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming release.

LUCIFER NORTH AMERICA PART II TOUR 2019
January 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
January 15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone
January 16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
January 17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
January 18 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
January 19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
January 21- Birmingham, AL - The Nick
January 22 - Atlanta, GA - 529
January 23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
January 24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
January 25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub
January 26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub






