Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week





LUCIFER has been touring nonstop in support of their recent full-length album Lucifer II. The band recently wrapped a tour with The



The group, led by Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson, have celebrated massive success with the release of Lucifer II, turning heads with their addictive Sabbath-ian hard rock. The album charted at #40 on the German charts, #1 on the Swedish vinyl and hard rock charts, and #2 on the physical album charts.

LUCIFER have commenced work on Lucifer III, which is set for release March 2020. Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming release.



LUCIFER NORTH AMERICA PART II TOUR 2019

January 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

January 15 - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone

January 16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

January 17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

January 18 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

January 19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

January 21- Birmingham, AL - The Nick

January 22 - Atlanta, GA - 529

January 23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

January 24 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904

January 25 - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub

