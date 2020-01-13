Ariana Grande Will Perform On The 2020 Grammy Awards



Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande has revealed that she will be performing on the 2020 Grammy Awards.The singer took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier today.There has been no official confirmation from the Grammys as of yet. However, other singers have been revealing that they will be performing, prior to the official announcement, such as Billie Eilish earlier this week.As Top40-Charts.com previously reported, other artists performing on the Grammys this year include Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. Further announcements have yet to be made.Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m



