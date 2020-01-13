Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 13/01/2020

Ariana Grande Will Perform On The 2020 Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande Will Perform On The 2020 Grammy Awards

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande has revealed that she will be performing on the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The singer took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier today.
There has been no official confirmation from the Grammys as of yet. However, other singers have been revealing that they will be performing, prior to the official announcement, such as Billie Eilish earlier this week.

As Top40-Charts.com previously reported, other artists performing on the Grammys this year include Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. Further announcements have yet to be made.
Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Capitol Records Signs Lola Young!
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0325589 secs // 4 () queries in 0.007465124130249 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how