Social Animals Adds Additional Dates Supporting Angels & Airwaves

January 18th @ F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, PA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Duluth, MN's Social Animals have announced three additional dates supporting Angels & Airwaves later this month after completing a successful run of shows with the band this December. The new dates include stops in Canada & the U.S. - full dates can be found below.Social Animals continues to support brand new single "Bad Things," which was released in November via a new partnership with Rise Records. Singer/guitarist and songwriter Dedric Clark explains that " Bad Things " was born out of a superstition among friends. "In the Midwest, I think we're born with a looming fear that when things are going your way, they will take a turn for the worse soon after. Probably a side effect of the long winters," says Clark.Stay tuned as the band gears up to release more new music and tour dates in the near future.Social Animals on Tour with Angels and Airwaves:January 16th @ Rebel in Toronto, ONJanuary 17th @ L'Olympia in Montreal, QCJanuary 18th @ F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, PA



