Sweden's Winona Oak Releases Closure EP (Neon Gold) + US Tour With Oh Wonder

Sun 4.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern # New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Winona Oak has released her debut EP, CLOSURE, today via Neon Gold / Atlantic Records, anchored by spellbinding new single " Control " and an accompanying video that plays on obsession. Winona says, "'Control' is about meeting someone that makes you weak in your knees and never knowing how they actually feel about you. You make risky decisions, act irrationally and tolerate things you normally wouldn't. You're feeling nervous, insecure and are constantly afraid that they are gonna leave you. Oh and this is when you learn - the difference between love and obsession. For the video we wanted to target this hopeless feeling with a twisted sense of humor."Winona will perform debut headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto this month. Her inaugural US tour, direct support to Oh Wonder, will kick off March 30th in Atlanta and wraps up April 26th in Los Angeles, full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.Winona ended 2019 by releasing an alternate version of her last single " Let Me Know ". " Let Me Know "(Johan Lenox Strings Mix) reimagines the driving original with a majestic and emotive string arrangement from Lenox, whose recent collaborators include Kanye West, Travis Scott and Vic Mensa. For the original " Let Me Know ", which appears on the EP, she collaborated with Andreas Ohman on a stunning video that follows a diverse range of couples throughout Sweden's cities and idyllic countryside, while chronicling the ups and downs of young love.Winona first caught the public's attention when she collaborated with The Chainsmokers on their viral hit single "Hope". The song, which was co-written by Winona and features her stunning lead vocals, has amassed over 350 million streams globally. Her debut single "He Don't Love Me" is a paean to finding strength in your own self-worth. The track has been a runaway success, amassing 18 million streams across all platforms to date. Her sophomore single "Break My Broken Heart" followed suit, amassing over 5 million streams across all platforms globally. Both singles are featured on the CLOSURE EP.Winona Oak will be performing at Sweden's P3 Guld Awards on Saturday, January 18th where she is also nominated for "Artist of the Future".Winona Oak live dates:# supporting Oh WonderWed 1.22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right @ Popshop NYCMon 1.27 - Toronto, CAN @ The Drake @ School Night TorontoWed 2.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge @ Popshop WestMon 3.30 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #Tue 3.31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #Wed 4.01- Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte Fri 4.03 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Sat 4.04 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #Sun 4.05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #Tue 4.07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #Wed 4.08 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues #Fri 4.10 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #Sat 4.11 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #Mon 4.13 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #Tue 4.14 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #Wed 4.15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #Fri 4.17 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #Sat 4.18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #Mon 4.20 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #Tue 4.21 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #Wed 4.22 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre #Fri 4.24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #Sat 4.25 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #Sun 4.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #



