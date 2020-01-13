Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2020

Rorie Counts Her Blessings In "Cadence"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The D.C. singer-songwriter Rorie presents "Cadence", the final single off her upcoming debut album. This inspirational single was produced with Grammy-nominated Christian producer Jordan Sapp, who is known for crafting radio hits with Tauren Wells, Riley Commons, Jeremy Camp and more.

"Cadence" was written in the middle of the night while she was hooked on an IV in the ER. As she struggled to breathe, the line "in the quiet hour I wait, the cadence of your heart inside my veins" appeared to her and, as soon as she could grab a phone, typed them up in a note and finished the first verse.
Rorie was going through a period of immense health challenges - and every day felt harder than the one before - yet even at her lowest she knew God was sustaining her through every rhythm, and every cadence of every day.






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Alan Walker Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency At Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Mac Miller's Family Announces Final Mac Miller Studio Album Circles Due January 17, 2020
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Youth Meets Jah Wobble Announce New Album
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Capitol Records Signs Lola Young!
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0319810 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0070462226867676 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how