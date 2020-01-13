Rorie Counts Her Blessings In "Cadence"





Rorie was going through a period of immense health challenges - and every day felt harder than the one before - yet even at her lowest she knew God was sustaining her through every rhythm, and every cadence of every day. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The D.C. singer-songwriter Rorie presents "Cadence", the final single off her upcoming debut album. This inspirational single was produced with Grammy-nominated Christian producer Jordan Sapp, who is known for crafting radio hits with Tauren Wells, Riley Commons, Jeremy Camp and more."Cadence" was written in the middle of the night while she was hooked on an IV in the ER. As she struggled to breathe, the line "in the quiet hour I wait, the cadence of your heart inside my veins" appeared to her and, as soon as she could grab a phone, typed them up in a note and finished the first verse.Rorie was going through a period of immense health challenges - and every day felt harder than the one before - yet even at her lowest she knew God was sustaining her through every rhythm, and every cadence of every day.



