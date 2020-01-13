Hosh Drops Scintillating New Single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Ft. Jalja





A scintillating slice of melodic house, with vocals by London based singer Jalja, 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja sees HOSH and 1979 craft a sparse, emotive soundscape that lingers long in the memory. The stunning official video sees Tim Burton-reminiscent animation that acts as a perfect visual representation of the track's eerie yet emotive vibe.

"This track happened like a magic call," HOSH explains. "When 1979 sent me an instrumental it made a click and in my head I heard the hanging tree vocal on top of it. It turned out it was a perfect match, so I took it from there, made my adjustments and re-recorded the vocal with the talented Jalja."



A renowned producer and high-quality remixer, HOSH has received support from revered producers Solomon, Tale Of Us, Dubfire, CamelPhat, Solardo, Auntie Flo, Yotto and many more. On the gig front, HOSH enjoyed a typically hectic tour schedule for 2019, performing at the likes of E1 London,

'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja sees HOSH deliver another masterful track that's destined to strike a chord with discerning electronic music lovers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HOSH teams up with Italian newcomer 1979 on his new single 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat Jalja, which sees its commercial release on Friday 10th January via Three Six Zero Recordings.A scintillating slice of melodic house, with vocals by London based singer Jalja, 'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja sees HOSH and 1979 craft a sparse, emotive soundscape that lingers long in the memory. The stunning official video sees Tim Burton-reminiscent animation that acts as a perfect visual representation of the track's eerie yet emotive vibe."This track happened like a magic call," HOSH explains. "When 1979 sent me an instrumental it made a click and in my head I heard the hanging tree vocal on top of it. It turned out it was a perfect match, so I took it from there, made my adjustments and re-recorded the vocal with the talented Jalja."A renowned producer and high-quality remixer, HOSH has received support from revered producers Solomon, Tale Of Us, Dubfire, CamelPhat, Solardo, Auntie Flo, Yotto and many more. On the gig front, HOSH enjoyed a typically hectic tour schedule for 2019, performing at the likes of E1 London, Heart Ibiza, Mystic Garden Festival and Exchange LA.'Midnight (The Hanging Tree)' Feat. Jalja sees HOSH deliver another masterful track that's destined to strike a chord with discerning electronic music lovers.



