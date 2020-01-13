Canadian Hillbillies As The Structure Fails Release Metalcore Music Video For "The Surface"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You've probably heard of metalcore, but how about Cob-Core? Canadian quintet As The Structure Fails turn the cornfield into a moshpit in their latest music video for their new single "The Surface." Led by dual vocalists and brothers Kyle and Carter Laird, the technical and melodic track delivers a certain level of chaos to compliment the lightheartedness of the video.

"We decided to take a jump outside the standard heavy music videos we tend to see, to create something outside of the box," says vocalist Kyle Laird. "We feel like this video truly is one-of-a-kind, reflecting our own lives of living in small towns and working on farms. We hope people see the humour in it."



In the video, the band can be seen hardcore dancing in the hay, playing some pretty unconventional instruments, and getting squeaky clean in a makeshift tractor tub before they go on to completely dismantle the farm.



