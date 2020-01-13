Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2020

Justin ‡ Symbol (Aka Star Daddy) Releases Live Video For "End Times"

Justin ‡ Symbol (Aka Star Daddy) Releases Live Video For "End Times"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre artist Justin ‡ Symbol (aka Star Daddy) has released a live video for "End Times," featuring footage from his fall 2019 tour alongside Psyclon Nine. Shot by Kevin Vonesper and featuring DJ Swamp (Ministry, Beck, Kid Rock) and Nola Star (Coney Island Circus Sideshow), "End Times" is the opening track off of his recently released LP, Candy Man.

"My performances on the Fall tour with Psyclon Nine were an assault to the senses. We created a colorful, depraved circus of pain and pleasure. My live show is the freak show you'll never want to leave, and I can't wait to get back out there on an even bigger scale!"

Track Listing
1. End Times
2. The Prophets of Nothing
3.Trash Fire ft. VoKillz & Angel Nightmare
4. Lust
5. Mothra ft. DJ Swamp
6. Gummy Worm ft. DJ Swamp
7. Candy Man
8. Asexual
9. A New Hell
10. The Devil You Know
11. Weeble Wobble
12. Bad Bitch ft. Sonique, Trash Can Cut
13. Rising Star ft. DJ Swamp, Sidney Black






