Justin ‡ Symbol (Aka Star Daddy) Releases Live Video For "End Times"





"My performances on the Fall tour with Psyclon Nine were an assault to the senses. We created a colorful, depraved circus of pain and pleasure. My live show is the freak show you'll never want to leave, and I can't wait to get back out there on an even bigger scale!"



Track Listing

1. End Times

2. The Prophets of Nothing

3.Trash Fire ft. VoKillz &

4. Lust

5. Mothra ft. DJ Swamp

6. Gummy Worm ft. DJ Swamp

7. Candy Man

8. Asexual

9. A New Hell

10. The Devil You Know

11. Weeble Wobble

12. Bad Bitch ft. Sonique, Trash Can Cut

