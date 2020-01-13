Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 13/01/2020

Tom Kunzman (18th & Addison) And Steff Reed Team Up For Cover Of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tom Kunzman, one half of NJ pop-rock/punk duo 18th & Addison and Brooklyn, NY singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Steff Reed have teamed up on a cover of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song."
The track, mixed by Grammy Award Winning Engineer Bob Brockmann (Fugees, D' Angelo, Dixie Chicks) is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/album/03WgjZnR3wyrcgmq1k0uIX?si=2PHrkTYEQW-Jv1oOap9PpQ
Apple Music-https://music.apple.com/us/album/redemption-feat-18th-addison-single/1491977690

Kunzman says, "I'm a genuine fan of Steff and I always felt that his live show is very similar to 18th & Addison's. We're both doing our best to bring people together to sing and forget all the division, confusion and frustration outside those four walls for a bit. I love the feeling of unity and togetherness "Redemption Song" offers so naturally, I felt that collaborating with him on this just had to happen."

Reed adds, "Tom and I met in Philadelphia, a few years back while we were both on tour. We stayed in touch and organically a friendship grew. One day Tom sent me a DM on Instagram with an idea to do a cover of Bob Marley's iconic protest song, "Redemption Song" together. I have such admiration for Tom as an artist and musician, and I was excited to collaborate."

18th & Addison is currently out on the road as part of The Reckless Love Tour: with Forever Starts Today. See dates below.<-
1/10 San Antonio, TX The Amp Room
1/11 San Angelo, TX Deadhorse
1/12 El Paso, TX Love Buzz (new venue!)
1/15 Los Angeles, CA Harvard & Stone
1/17 Riverside, CA Life Cafe Music Space (new date just added!)
1/18 Denver, CO Bowman's Vinyl & Lounge (new date just added!)
1/22 Dallas, TX RBC
1/23 Houston, TX Scout Bar

18th & Addison is an eclectic pop-rock/punk duo consisting of Tom Kunzman and Kait DiBenedetto. Fearlessly blending all of their musical influences from Punk Rock to 80's New Wave to 90's alternative and Power Pop, 18th & Addison are creating a style of music to proudly call their own. With their ferociously honest yet poetic lyrical content, unapologetic punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs and powerhouse drumming to drive it all home, they are proving that they are here to stay.

The duo has been releasing music since late 2014 and has produced two EPs and a full-length album independently amidst booking their own regional tours and shows in support of each one. Their latest EP 'Old Blues / Modern Love' is out now on Wiretap Records.

Stream 'Old Blues / Modern Love' on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2rYriPf
https://18thandaddison.com
www.facebook.com/18thandAddison
www.instagram.com/18thaddison
https://twitter.com/18thAddison
As a singer, songwriter, producer and multi instrumentalist, Steff Reed bridges his love for music, social justice and education. In 2013 he was nominated for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award and taught a "Power of Love" workshop at NYU/Ed Sullivan Fellows. Behind the scenes, Reed's songwriting/production collaborations with Trey Songz, Jhene Aiko, Eric Roberson, Swizz Beatz, Kenny Lattimore and Gordon Chambers have made it to the Billboard Charts. Steff's solo work has garnered acclaim from online media outlets such as NPR, AfroPunk, Vibe, Buzzfeed, Huffingtonpost and print magazines including Essence Magazine. As a performer Steff has toured South America, Cuba, Toronto, and London as well as NYC, New Orleans, Chicago, DMV & Philadelphia. Committed to using his gift to bring people together, Steff has performed at festivals including; Holi Festival of Colors, Elements Festival and Gratitude Migration, and venues like Apollo Theater and SOB's. Steff just released his latest album "The Power of Love Experience"

https://iamsteffreed.com
www.facebook.com/WhoisSteffReed1
www.instagram.com/iamsteffreed
https://twitter.com/IAmSteffReed






