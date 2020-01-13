Tom Kunzman (18th & Addison) And Steff Reed Team Up For Cover Of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song"



The track, mixed by Grammy Award Winning Engineer Bob Brockmann (Fugees, D' Angelo, Dixie Chicks) is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/album/03WgjZnR3wyrcgmq1k0uIX?si=2PHrkTYEQW-Jv1oOap9PpQ

Apple Music-https://music.apple.com/us/album/redemption-feat-18th-addison-single/1491977690



Kunzman says, "I'm a genuine fan of Steff and I always felt that his live show is very similar to 18th & Addison's. We're both doing our best to bring people together to sing and forget all the division, confusion and frustration outside those four walls for a bit. I love the feeling of unity and togetherness "



Reed adds, "Tom and I met in Philadelphia, a few years back while we were both on tour. We stayed in touch and organically a friendship grew. One day Tom sent me a DM on Instagram with an idea to do a cover of Bob Marley's iconic protest song, "



18th & Addison is currently out on the road as part of The

1/10 San Antonio, TX The Amp Room

1/11 San Angelo, TX Deadhorse

1/12 El Paso, TX Love Buzz (new venue!)

1/15 Los Angeles, CA Harvard & Stone

1/17 Riverside, CA Life Cafe

1/18 Denver, CO Bowman's Vinyl & Lounge (new date just added!)

1/22 Dallas, TX RBC

1/23 Houston, TX Scout Bar



18th & Addison is an eclectic pop-rock/punk duo consisting of Tom Kunzman and Kait DiBenedetto. Fearlessly blending all of their musical influences from Punk Rock to 80's New Wave to 90's alternative and Power Pop, 18th & Addison are creating a style of music to proudly call their own. With their ferociously honest yet poetic lyrical content, unapologetic punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs and powerhouse drumming to drive it all home, they are proving that they are here to stay.



The duo has been releasing music since late 2014 and has produced two EPs and a full-length album independently amidst booking their own regional tours and shows in support of each one. Their latest EP 'Old Blues /



Stream 'Old Blues /

https://18thandaddison.com

www.facebook.com/18thandAddison

www.instagram.com/18thaddison

https://twitter.com/18thAddison

As a singer, songwriter, producer and multi instrumentalist, Steff Reed bridges his love for music, social justice and education. In 2013 he was nominated for the GRAMMY



https://iamsteffreed.com

www.facebook.com/WhoisSteffReed1

www.instagram.com/iamsteffreed

