Bandaid Brigade (Zach Quinn Of Pears And Brian Wahlstrom Of Scorpios, Gods Of Mount Olympus) Releasing Debut Full-Length 'I'm Separate' On January 21, 2010

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Bandaid Brigade the musical project of Zach Quinn (PEARS), Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus) and friends Paul Rucker (Armchair Martian, Street Dogs, Drag The River) and Chris Fogal (The Gamits) will release their debut album 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020.
Recorded at Black
in Bluhm Studios in Denver, CO, and co-produced with Fogal, the album finds the members of Bandaid Brigade stretching beyond their collective punk roots with ambitious songwriting, polished arrangements, and a throwback sound that draws some detectable influences from early progressive rock, a heady mix of Springsteen's attitude, Elton John's artistic balladry, and classic pop-rock disco grooves echoing ABBA and Earth Wind & Fire.
Bandaid Brigade says: "It's quite possible that this is the best album ever made. We hope you like it as much as we think you think we think we do."
Stream two tracks and music video here:
"Travel Light" - https://open.spotify.com/track/13LMgaq4WMSnWYNDKXDvzy?si=k1jUvJf0TmK4XPSgNVeTNQ
"Break The Grid" - https://open.spotify.com/track/1zzZCo1ycW4l52cSLExA0Y?si=K9CI8ONVRPSV2bjSnWGX_A
"Travel Light" Music
Video - https://youtu.be/xaY-4bQarrk
"I'm Separate" Track Listing:
1. Everything
2. Travel Light
3. Attila
4. Stay Busy
5. Treat Me Like A Christmas Tree
6. Losing Light
7. I Think it's Going to Rain Today
8. Holding Steady
9. Break the Grid
10. Nothing Matters
11. Nothing
'The First Tour'- West Coast
1/9/2020 Santa
Cruz // The Crepe Place
1/10/2020 San Francisco // Bottom of the Hill
1/11/2020 Reno // Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor
1/12/2020 Portland // High Water Mark Lounge
1/14/2020 Seattle // Funhouse
1/16/2020 Sacramento // The Press Club
1/17/2020 Las Vegas
// Evel Pie
1/18/2020 San Diego
// Acid Vault
UK / Europe
Tour
1/29/2020 Surrey // The London Stone
1/30/2020 Leeds (UK) // Wharf Chambers
1/31/2020 Edinburg (UK) // Banshee Labyrinth
2/1/2020 Dundee (UK) // Red Apples
2/2/2020 Stafford (UK) // Red Rum
2/3/2020 Exeter (UK) // The Cavern
2/4/2020 London // New Cross Inn
2/5/2020 Canterbury (UK) // Lady Luck Bar
2/6/2020 Paris (FR) Venue TBD
2/7/2020 Mechelen (BE) // De Club
2/8/2020 Lennestadt (D) @ OT Grevenbrück
2/9/2020 Solothurn (CH) // Kofmehl
2/10/2020 Zurich (CH) // Hafenkneipe
2/12/2020 Weinerstadt (AT) Triebwerk
2/13/2020 Linz (AT)// Sputnik
2/14/2020 Zwiezel (DE) // Jugendcafé
2/15/2020 Saarbrücken (DE) // Devils Place
Bandaid Brigade is:
Zach Quinn - Guitar, Bass, Vocals
Brian Wahlstrom - Keys, Vocals
Paul Rucker - Drums
Chris Fogal - Guitar
Guests:
Saxophone - Joe Cardillo
Cello - Lief Sjostrom
Violin - Olivia
Shaw
Vocals - Sandi King
Zach Quinn made his name fronting critically acclaimed New Orleans-based hardcore punk band PEARS. Brian Wahlstrom is a classically trained opera singer and pianist whose touring and recording career is rooted firmly in punk rock and has included frequent collaborations with Joey Cape (Lagwagon).
Quinn and Wahlstrom connected on a tour produced by Cape's label One Week Records, which brings artists into a high energy, week long write-arrange-record process that culminates in a completed album and follow-up touring. The pairing fully leverages the combination of Quinn's raw edge, Wahlstrom's finesse, and the lyrical power of dual songwriters.
Website: https://bandaid-brigade.com
Merch: https://bandaid-brigade.com/merch
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bandaidbrigadeband
Instagram: www.instagram.com/band_aid_brigade
Spotify: https://sptfy.com/4Es6
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/id/1469413711