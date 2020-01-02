Bandaid Brigade (Zach Quinn Of Pears And Brian Wahlstrom Of Scorpios, Gods Of Mount Olympus) Releasing Debut Full-Length 'I'm Separate' On January 21, 2010





Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/id/1469413711 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bandaid Brigade the musical project of Zach Quinn (PEARS), Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus) and friends Paul Rucker (Armchair Martian, Street Dogs, Drag The River) and Chris Fogal (The Gamits) will release their debut album 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020.Recorded at Black in Bluhm Studios in Denver, CO, and co-produced with Fogal, the album finds the members of Bandaid Brigade stretching beyond their collective punk roots with ambitious songwriting, polished arrangements, and a throwback sound that draws some detectable influences from early progressive rock, a heady mix of Springsteen's attitude, Elton John's artistic balladry, and classic pop-rock disco grooves echoing ABBA and Earth Wind & Fire.Bandaid Brigade says: "It's quite possible that this is the best album ever made. We hope you like it as much as we think you think we think we do."Stream two tracks and music video here:"Travel Light" - https://open.spotify.com/track/13LMgaq4WMSnWYNDKXDvzy?si=k1jUvJf0TmK4XPSgNVeTNQ"Break The Grid" - https://open.spotify.com/track/1zzZCo1ycW4l52cSLExA0Y?si=K9CI8ONVRPSV2bjSnWGX_A"Travel Light" Music Video - https://youtu.be/xaY-4bQarrk"I'm Separate" Track Listing:1. Everything2. Travel Light3. Attila4. Stay Busy5. Treat Me Like A Christmas Tree6. Losing Light7. I Think it's Going to Rain Today8. Holding Steady9. Break the Grid10. Nothing Matters11. Nothing'The First Tour'- West Coast1/9/2020 Santa Cruz // The Crepe Place1/10/2020 San Francisco // Bottom of the Hill1/11/2020 Reno // Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor1/12/2020 Portland // High Water Mark Lounge1/14/2020 Seattle // Funhouse1/16/2020 Sacramento // The Press Club1/17/2020 Las Vegas // Evel Pie1/18/2020 San Diego // Acid VaultUK / Europe Tour1/29/2020 Surrey // The London Stone1/30/2020 Leeds (UK) // Wharf Chambers1/31/2020 Edinburg (UK) // Banshee Labyrinth2/1/2020 Dundee (UK) // Red Apples2/2/2020 Stafford (UK) // Red Rum2/3/2020 Exeter (UK) // The Cavern2/4/2020 London // New Cross Inn2/5/2020 Canterbury (UK) // Lady Luck Bar2/6/2020 Paris (FR) Venue TBD2/7/2020 Mechelen (BE) // De Club2/8/2020 Lennestadt (D) @ OT Grevenbrück2/9/2020 Solothurn (CH) // Kofmehl2/10/2020 Zurich (CH) // Hafenkneipe2/12/2020 Weinerstadt (AT) Triebwerk2/13/2020 Linz (AT)// Sputnik2/14/2020 Zwiezel (DE) // Jugendcafé2/15/2020 Saarbrücken (DE) // Devils PlaceBandaid Brigade is:Zach Quinn - Guitar, Bass, VocalsBrian Wahlstrom - Keys, VocalsPaul Rucker - DrumsChris Fogal - GuitarGuests:Saxophone - Joe CardilloCello - Lief SjostromViolin - Olivia ShawVocals - Sandi KingZach Quinn made his name fronting critically acclaimed New Orleans-based hardcore punk band PEARS. Brian Wahlstrom is a classically trained opera singer and pianist whose touring and recording career is rooted firmly in punk rock and has included frequent collaborations with Joey Cape (Lagwagon).Quinn and Wahlstrom connected on a tour produced by Cape's label One Week Records, which brings artists into a high energy, week long write-arrange-record process that culminates in a completed album and follow-up touring. The pairing fully leverages the combination of Quinn's raw edge, Wahlstrom's finesse, and the lyrical power of dual songwriters.Website: https://bandaid-brigade.comMerch: https://bandaid-brigade.com/merchFacebook: www.facebook.com/bandaidbrigadebandInstagram: www.instagram.com/band_aid_brigadeSpotify: https://sptfy.com/4Es6Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/id/1469413711



