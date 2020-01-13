5 World-renowned Singers Who Started Their Career On Youtube

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We are used to the fact that stars are wealthy and in demand all over the globe. It seems that they were born successful.

However, many have started their careers by simply making YouTube videos. Such cases are numerous, but not all of us actually think about what lies behind the success of famous personalities.

We offer you a selection of famous singers who started their career on Youtube before they became famous.

We offer you a selection of famous singers who started their career on Youtube before they became famous.

Justin Bieber

Everyone knows the name of Justin Bieber today. Here is how it started.





The musician grew up in the Canadian province, and his childhood was not, let's just say, magical. Yet, the guy liked singing. By the time he was ten, he had mastered guitar, trumpet, and drums.

One day Justin's mother filmed her son's performance for a video contest and posted it on YouTube to show off to her family. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, manager Scooter Brown was snooping around looking for new potential stars.

He stumbled across some Canadian schoolboy's videos on the Web accidentally. What he saw and heard impressed Brown to the extent that he later found Justin's mother and asked to let her son go to the States for the record.

She gave her permission, and a 13-year-old boy showed up in a professional studio in Atlanta. Soon Justin Bieber became one of the most popular celebrities ever.

The Weeknd

In the archive videos of the singer The Weeknd, one of the first recordings dates back to 2010. There he performs the initial version of one of his future hits Wicked Games in the kitchen.

The quality of the video leaves much to be desired, but even through the noise and interference, one thing is clear. The young man has an incredible voice, which eventually will be his ticket to the big and bright future.

The journey from a young Ethiopian singer's journey from the dusty kitchen in Scarborough, Toronto, to the stage took six years. Today, each of his albums is platinum or even multi-platinum, and all concerts are sold out.

Ed Sheeran

The story of Ed Sheeran is some kind of music male Cinderella or the transformation of the "ugly duckling" into a prince. It may also be called the story of the American dream, only in the British manner.

It took him at least seven years to become a world celebrity and get to perform at Wembley Stadium.

The musician released his first mini-album at the age of 15, moved to London at 17, where he played concerts every day to earn money.

Critics reproach Sheeran for wrapping his complexes in beautiful packaging and selling them to the whole world. Anyway, his success proves that sincerity is the best that an artist can give to the audience.

Charlie Puth

His early videos are easy to google - young Puth, who looks like an absolute nerd, records covers, and funny parodies. Some of the covers, however, have been recorded in complete seriousness - just search for the song Adele, which he sings with Emily Luther.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres found it - and signed Charlie to her label. It was not a successful collaboration. But, according to Billboard, it was after this contract that Charlie was noticed and invited to take part in one rating camp. There the famous "See You Again" was written.

In the days when everybody needs only successful singles, it was important for him to record an album that will sound solid.

Shawn Mendes

In his childhood, Sean dreamed of becoming an actor, often imagined himself a magician, went hiking, and wore braces. Later, his radiant smile made many young admirers crazy.

It is good to have a good phone with the Vine app installed, which allows you to record and share your covers on recognizable hits.

The published author's version of Bieber's "Boyfriend" gathered 10 thousand fans on the next day after publication.

The Magcon Tour organizer Bart Bordelon offered to the new star the cooperation that strengthened his position. In 2014, the guy signed a contract with the record company that Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, PSY, Demi Lovato, and other celebrities work with.

Final Words

For sure, not many people are born famous. The whole process of achieving success is a painful work, advancing skills, and is all about inner endurance. Everyone has the opportunity to prove the world that one is important and worth something.

Just set yourself a goal, go towards it, sending to hell all the condemnations, fears, and doubts. You can always change your future and achieve more than you have now.